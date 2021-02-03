JAC Board Exam Date Sheet 2021 For Class 10th, 12th Revised, Exams To Begin From May 4

Jharkhand Board Exam Dates 2021: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the revised dates for class 10th and 12th examinations 2021. The exams have been deferred for around two months. Earlier, the class 10th and 12th exams were scheduled to be held from March 9 to 26 which will be held from May 4 to 21. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will conduct the practical exams for class 10th and 12th from April 6 to April 27. The revised schedule of the examination will be uploaded on the official website soon.

"The JAC board exams 2021 will be held in two shifts. Jharkhand Board class 10th exam will be conducted in the first shift while the class 12th exam will be held in the second shift. Exams will be conducted following strict guidelines and Covid-19 protocols," JAC official said.

Jharkhand Board Exams 2021: Revised syllabus

The board has earlier reduced its syllabus by 40% in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the difficulties faced by the students and teachers in conducting online classes. Students can access the model question paper for the 2021 examination from the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Every year, around seven lakh students register for the Jharkhand Board exams. Last year, over 3.8 lakh students appeared for JAC Class 10th exams and around 2.4 lakh students took the JAC Class 12th examination for - science, arts, and commerce streams.

Click here to access JAC model papers for 2021 exams

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had on Tuesday announced the date sheet for CBSE 10th and 12th examinations 2021. According to the date sheet, Class 12th exams will be held from May 4 to June 11, and class 10th exams will be held from May 4 to June 7. CBSE has also reduced its syllabus by 30% for the convenience of students and teachers.

