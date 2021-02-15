PPSC Punjab Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's How To Raise Objection

Quick links:
PPSC Answer Key 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the answer key for its preliminary exams on its official website- ppsc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the PPSC Prelims exam can download the answer key from the official website. They can also raise objections against any key till February 17, 2021.
Punjab Civil Services Preliminary exams 2021 was conducted on February 13, 2021. The exam was held in various exam centers across the state. Candidates can download the question paper and the answer key of all the sets- A, B, C, D for Paper-1 (General Studies) and Paper-2 (CSAT) from the official website.
"Candidates are advised to deliberate over the issue in detail in four days and attach material containing sufficient reason in support of their objections. Candidates will not just make references to the books/ other documents/website, but will also actually type out the referred contents or the "extracts" in their objections," the official notice reads. Click here to read the full notice by PPSC.
(Image Credit: PTI Photo)