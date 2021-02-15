PPSC Punjab Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's How To Raise Objection

PPSC Answer Key 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the answer key for its preliminary exams on its official website- ppsc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the PPSC Prelims exam can download the answer key from the official website. They can also raise objections against any key till February 17, 2021.

Punjab Civil Services Preliminary exams 2021 was conducted on February 13, 2021. The exam was held in various exam centers across the state. Candidates can download the question paper and the answer key of all the sets- A, B, C, D for Paper-1 (General Studies) and Paper-2 (CSAT) from the official website.

Also Read| IGNOU Re-registration Deadline For January 2021 Session Extended Till February 28

Also Read| JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021: Application Begins Today, Here's How To Apply

"Candidates are advised to deliberate over the issue in detail in four days and attach material containing sufficient reason in support of their objections. Candidates will not just make references to the books/ other documents/website, but will also actually type out the referred contents or the "extracts" in their objections," the official notice reads. Click here to read the full notice by PPSC.

Punjab Civil Services Prelims 2021 Answer Key: How to raise objections

Visit the Punjab Public Service Commission website, ppsc.gov.in.

Scroll down to the announcement sections present on the homepage.

Click on the relevant link for the PPSC answer key

A PDF file will open that will carry the answer key

Download the answer key as per the set.

To raise your objection, go to the 'Announcement' section and click on the link to raise objections

Enter your registration number and password to log in

Raise the objections against any key.

Click here to raise objections

Also Read| Bihar Board 10th Exams 2021 For 16.8 Lakh Candidates To Begin On Feb 17, Full Details Here

Also Read| CTET Answer Key 2021 Expected This Week, Results Likely By February End

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)