Punjab Drops Pending Class 12 Exams; Results On Basis Of Best-performing Subjects Formula

The Punjab Government on Friday announced the cancellation of pending class 12 examinations owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results of class 12 students on the basis of the best-performing subjects formula as suggested by the state education minister Vijay Inder Singla.

#PunjabGovernment cancels pending examinations of class XII, open school divulge School Education Minister, @VijayIndrSingla. #PSEB to declare results on basis of best performing subjects formula stated the Cabinet Minister. — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) July 10, 2020

While elaborating best-performing subjects formula, the minister said, “For example, if any student has appeared in the examinations in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted."

Earlier this month, PSEB directed evaluators to speed up the process of checking answer sheets for Class 12 exams. Due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the evaluation process had been stopped in March and was started again last month.

Withdraw plan of Sept exams

In a tweet, Singla asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to reconsider its decision to conduct final year exams of colleges in September, highlighting the health risk posed by COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Punjab under Hon’ble CM @Capt_Amarinder has already taken the step of promoting students based on their past performances,& a letter addressing the same was sent to UGC. Keeping the sensitive #Covid19 situation, UGC should withdraw the decision immediately.#SpeakUpForStudents — Vijay Inder Singla (@VijayIndrSingla) July 10, 2020

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Commission for planning to conduct final term examinations calling it “unfair” amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Gandhi demanded the cancellation of exams and suggested that students should be promoted on the basis of past performance.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he will write to the Centre to seek their cancellation maintaining that it is not conducive to hold university and college exams due to the coronavirus outbreak. Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi too agreed with the CM's view that the situation does not allow a safe conduct of exams.

(with inputs from ANI)