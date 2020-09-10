Punjab Government Instructs Schools To Not Demand Transfer Certificate For Admission

The Punjab Education department directed the school heads to not compel the students to present transfer certificate (TC) for taking admission in the government schools. As per this new instruction, the parents will be asked to give in writing that they do not have the transfer certificate to the school authorities. In another development, Punjab's Chief Minister Arminder Singh has said that more content will be added to the curriculum under the New Education Policy.

The prevailing #Covid19 has taught us many lessons including changes that are needed in our education system. Hence in my meeting today, it was decided that under #NewEducationPolicy we will incorporate greater content on making our youth more employable. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 9, 2020

READ | Punjab: Farmers Hold State-wide Protest Against Farm Ordinances

Krishan Kumar & Arminder Singh announce new changes

An official statement said, "The restriction of transfer certificate for admission in government schools has been lifted and school heads have been asked to admit such students at their own level. At the same time, the school heads have been directed to take in written from the parents of the students who do not have the transfer certificate."

READ | COVID-19: Punjab Govt Imposes Curfew On All Sundays Till Sept 30 Amid Surge In Cases

Education Secretary Krishan Kumar has instructed all the district education officers and school heads to strictly follow the instructions of Punjab's education department. Apart from this, the district authorities of Punjab have been directed to send the names of the schools to headquarter which are not issuing transfer certificates to the students.

Earlier Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla had also demanded to remove the TC restrictions for securing admission in government schools. This new decision will make sure that the students do not face any difficulty while seeking admissions.

READ | Punjab University: First-ever Online Exams To Be Held From Sep 17

Arminder Singh said that under the New Education Policy, the Punjab government will add more content to ensure that the youths become more employable. Taking to Twitter he wrote that the current pandemic COVID-19 has taught us many lessons. He also added that changes are required in our education system. The National Education Policy 2020 was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29.

The prevailing #Covid19 has taught us many lessons including changes that are needed in our education system. Hence in my meeting today, it was decided that under #NewEducationPolicy we will incorporate greater content on making our youth more employable. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 9, 2020

COVID-19 situation in Punjab

Despite the nationwide lockdown has been lifted, the COVID-19 cases continue to surge globally. So far, India has recorded a total of 44,65,863 Coronavirus cases. According to the latest report shared by MOHFW, Punjab has recorded 69,684 COVID-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, 2137 new cases and 71 deaths have been reported. Currently, the tally of active cases in the state is 17,065.

READ | Coronavirus: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Orders Crackdown On Rumour-mongers

(With ANI inputs)