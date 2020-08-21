AAP MP Sanjay Singh Slams Centre For Conducting NEET Exams: 'No Idea Of Student Troubles'

Lashing out at the Centre's move to conduct NEET and JEE (Main) in September, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, on Friday, tweeted that the Modi government has completely lost its relationship with the students. He stated that this government has no idea of the difficulties that students and parents are facing. The NEET exam will be held on September 13, while JEE (Main) too will be held from 1st September to 6th September 2020.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally rises to 29 lakhs; recovery rate at 78.28%

AAP MP: 'Centre completely lost its relationship with students'

कोरोना महामारी के समय में छात्रों से परीक्षा लेने की ज़िद ये बताती है के मोदी सरकार का छात्रों के साथ पूरी तरह से रिश्ता टूट चुका है और इस सरकार को उन मुश्किलो का कोई अंदाज़ा नही है जो छात्र और अभिभावक झेल रहे है।#ProtestAgainstExamsInCOVID — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) August 21, 2020

Centre confirms NEET exam to be held on September 13; admit cards to be distributed soon

Centre confirms 'no postponing NEET exam'

Earlier in the day, the Centre confirmed that the NEET exam will be held on schedule after the Supreme Court dismissed the plea to postpone exams amid Coronavirus (COVID-19). Union Education Secy Amit Khare stated that 'the Supreme Court had given a very clear order' which stated, "We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April 2020. In our opinion, though there is a pandemic situation, ultimately life has to go and the career of the students cannot be put on peril for the long and full academic year cannot be wasted”.

EC releases guidelines for voting, campaign, postal ballots and counting votes amid COVID

Centre's arrangement for NEET and JEE (Main)

Preparing for the JEE (Main), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards which are scheduled for 1st September to 6th September 2020. Till date, out of a total of 8,58,273 candidates, 6,49,223 candidates have downloaded their admit cards. Out of the total candidates, 99.07% of candidates have been given the first choice of their preference and only 120 candidates have requested for a change in centre cities allotted to them, stated Centre.

Conduct of elections & bypolls during COVID-19 period: Here are ECI's general guidelines

Moreover, NTA had provided the option to candidates of JEE (Main) to change their centre cities five times, and 63931 candidates availed the same. Similarly, NTA provided the same option for NEET (UG) candidates - about 95,000 candidates availed the same, stated Centre. Out of the total of 15,97,433 candidates, 99.87 % of candidates were given the first city prefered. The Admit Cards for the NEET exam will be released shortly and the exam will be held on 13 September 2020. The Centre stated that elaborate arrangements have been made to sanitise the centres before and after the conduct of the examinations, give fresh masks and (on demand) hand gloves in view of COVID-19 pandemic.