SSC Delhi Police Result Date Announced On Ssc.nic.in, See Details Here

Candidates who had appeared in the SSC Delhi Police exam 2020 had been eagerly waiting for an update about the SSC Delhi Police result date and Delhi Police constable result date. The exam was conducted in an online mode. The Staff Selection Commission recently took to its official website and released a tentative result date schedule for various examinations. The candidates are relieved after getting an update about their SSC Delhi police result date. For all the people who are wondering about the SSC Delhi Police result date, here is everything you need to know about it.

SSC Delhi Police result date

According to the official notice by the Staff Selection Commission, the Delhi Police constable result date is going to be in March 2021. The notice mentioned Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 (Computer Based Examination) result date as March 15. 2021. The Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 (Final Result) will also be declared on April 20, 2021. SSC Delhi Police exam 2020 for the posts of constable was held online from November 27 to December 14, 2020.

See the result schedule by SSC HERE

Candidates who score the marks above the cut-off set by the commission for online exams will be required to appear in the Physical Endurance Test (PET). It will be scheduled and conducted by the Delhi Police in Delhi. The examination and recruitment drive is held for a total of 5846 posts. The online exam held was of 100 questions and for 100 marks. The exam was in an MCQ format and wrong answers carried a negative marking system of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The minimum qualifying marks in the examination for general category is 35 while for the SC/ST/OBC and EWS is 30 marks.

The candidates will be then shortlisted after the SSC Delhi Police result for the Physical Endurance Test based on their scores. After the PET the selected candidates will have to go through the process of document verification. Final selection will be done on the basis of medical examination by the doctors in selected government hospitals of Delhi. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Staff Selection Commission to know about all the latest updates and details related to SSC Delhi Police result date and the recruitment process.

Image Credits: Shutterstock