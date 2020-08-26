Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2020: Pre BSTC Admit Card Released On 'predeled.com'

Basic School Teaching Certificate’s examination is going to be held soon and the authorities have opened the portal to download the Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2020. Thousands of aspiring educators will be appearing for the state level exam, those who are willing to give the BSTC 2020 a go this year are urged to follow the link for the website. The link for the same is predeled.com. The candidates can download the pre BSTC admit card 2020 on the aforementioned portal.

Pre BSTC admit card download details to know

Department of Elementary Education based in Rajasthan has declared the portal open for pre BSTC admit card download today that is August 26, 2020. The portal will be open until before the examination date that is August 31, 2020. The candidates must have a hard copy of the Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2020 to be allowed in the designated centre.

According to the official notification of the BSTC 2020 on predeled.com, the examinations will be held for a duration of two hours between 2 pm to 5 pm at the centre. Students will have to write the BSTC 2020 in offline mode. The Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2020 is given to the registered candidate who wishes to avail admissions in the D.El.Ed programs in the state.

The notification of the examination further reveals that exams will last for three hours on MCQ based questions, it will follow only correct answers without any negative marking in the examinations. The examination will have 200 questions out of which 30 questions will be for Sanskrit and Hindi.

Here are the steps for Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2020 download:

To access the official Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2020 log in to the website predeled.com. It will lead to the homepage of Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2020. You will have to click on the “Admit Card” link for pre BSTC admit card 2020. The candidate must type the application number and password on the new page that is on the screen. After this, click the “Submit” button for pre BSTC admit card download. Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2020 can be seen post this. Check for any discrepancies. Download an e-copy or print it out to produce on the day of the exam.

