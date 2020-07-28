RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result Declared At ‘rajresults.nic.in'

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or the RBSE Ajmer has announced the results for RBSE 10th result 2020 today that is July 28. Rajasthan Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra, revealed in a post that the results are live on the official website of the board. Now the students can check the results and know how much they have scored from the official website of the board. The link for the same is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE 10th result 2020 were announced earlier today.

RBSE Class 12th Arts result announced before RBSE 10th result 2020

The board had announced the results of Class 12th arts stream on July 21. From the total number of students who appeared for the exams almost 90.70% of candidates have cleared the examinations. Out of them, all 93.10% were girls who have a better passing percentage than boys by 4.65%. Boys, on the other hand, have a passing percentage of 88.45%. This year, the class 12th students have performed better than the previous years across all streams, as per reports.

RBSE 10th result 2020 faced unavoidable circumstances

RBSE 10th result 2020 were announced after a delay due to the pandemic situation that hit the country. The evaluation was held post-Unlock Phase 1 around the country after lockdown of almost three months. The Rajasthan board 10th result was evaluated in a short period, as per reports. Generally, the results are revealed between the months of May and early June. However, to avoid any further delay the HRD Ministry had ordered all states to announce the boards to give out the RBSE 10th result 2020 in July to help students for further admission steps.

Here is how you can check the RBSE 10th result 2020 which is out now

Copy the link rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and paste on the search bar for 10th result 2020. Click enter, you will be redirected to Rajasthan board 10th result homepage. You will see ‘Exam Results’, click on it. There will be a prompt to type your credentials. Enter the roll number or seat number for Rajasthan board 10th result. Click submit and it will lead to the RBSE board result Check for the name and marks of RBSE board result Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use of RBSE result 2020. If the site is not loading properly then here are some alternate links

rajresults.nic.

inindiaresults.

comexamresults.net

