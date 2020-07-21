RBSE 12 Arts Result 2020: Rajasthan Class 12th Arts Results Declared On Rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer of the RBSE has declared the results of RBSE 12 arts result 2020. The board has declared the results of the higher secondary stream that is arts stream. The results are live on the official website of the board. The link for the same is http://rajresults.nic.in/. The RBSE 12th result was first announced for science stream followed by commerce. The RBSE boards had earlier announced on the results for science at 04:00 pm on July 8, 2020. After that, RBSE 12th result was announced for commerce on July 13, 2020, at 11:15 am.

RBSE 12 Arts Result 2020 overview

The Rajasthan Class 12th arts results were originally supposed to be out in May. However, the coronavirus cases have witnessed an alarming increase in the State in the past two months. The evaluation process was hampered due to the pandemic situation. The state board is yet to declare the results of the Class 10th students, it is reported to be out in the first week of August.

In the previous year out of the total number of applicants, 88% have cleared the exams. In 2019 almost four lakh students had cleared the examinations. The RBSE 12 arts result 2020 has also seen a gradual increase in the 2020 declaration as well. This year as well the minimum marks required for students to clear the exams is 33% in every subject.

Here is how you can check RBSE 12 Arts Result 2020

Copy the link http://rajresults.nic.in/ and paste on the search bar for RBSE arts result 2020. Click enter, you will be redirected to RBSE arts result 2020 homepage. You will see ‘Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education – Ajmer, Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2020 Result’. Click on it. There will be a prompt to type your credentials. Enter the roll number or seat number for RBSE 12th result. Click enter and it will lead to Rajasthan board 12th arts result Check for the name and marks of 12th arts result Print the results or keep an e-copy of the RBSE 12 arts result 2020 for future use.

RBSE 12 Arts Result 2020 declared after commerce and science

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education had earlier revealed the results of class 12th for both the Commerce and the Science programs before this. As per the press release of the board, 34,079 students have cleared the examinations. The passing percentage for commerce is 94.49% and science stream was just above 90% which is not more than last year’s passing percentage of 92.88%.

