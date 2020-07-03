Last Updated:

Rajasthan University Time Table 2020: Exams Scheduled From July Second Week

Here are the dates for the examinations for Rajasthan University students. Rajasthan University Time Table 2020; Check the full details about the examination.

Written By
Shrishaila Bhandary
Rajasthan University Time Table 2020

The University of Rajasthan had to post-pone the examinations of several courses under its affiliation due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of July 3, 2020, the university has released new dates of Rajasthan University Time Table 2020. The students can log in to the official university website to know the dates for various subjects. The University of Rajasthan or UNIRAJ released both undergraduate and postgraduate time-tables. Results for BA, BSc, B.Com, MA, M.Sc, M.Com have been announced, as per the notification. Here is everything you need to know about the Rajasthan University Time Table 2020. Read on-

Also Read | COVID-19 Death Toll Climbs To 435 In Rajasthan; 123 Fresh Cases

Rajasthan University Time Table 2020

Date

Day

Science

Commerce

Arts (Reg.)

Arts (NC)

July 15

Wednesday

 

HONS-X

ENG. LIT-I

ENG. LIT-I

July 16

Thursday 

HONS-IX/XIII

 

PHIL-I Philosophy of

Religion

PHIL-I Philosophy of

Religion-

July 17

Friday

 

HONS-XI/XII

ABST (G)

ENG. LIT-II

ENG. LIT-II

July 18

Saturday

HONS-XI/XV

HONS-XI/XII

ABST (G)

SANS/PER 1

SANS/PER-I

July 20

Monday

STAT/AP.STAT-I

HONS-XI/XII

ABST (G)

HOME SC-V,

STAT/AP. STAT-I, GPEM-I, TEXT/ ANTH-I

HCgdE SC-V STAT/AP, SAT-I    J3PEM-I

July 21

Tuesday

HONS-X/XIV

HONS-XI/XII

ABST (G)

HONSŒ

 

July 22

Wednesday

ZOOL/MATH-II

HONS-XI/XII

ABST (G

MATH-II, PHIL-II.

(Samkhya Yoga), IND. MUS.-II

MATH-II,

PHIL-II (Samkhya Yoga), IND. MUS.-II

July 23

Thursday

HONS-X1I/XVI’

EAFM--I

SANS/PER-II

SÂNS/PER-II

July 24

Friday

ZOOL/MATH-III

HONS-XI/XII (ABST-G)

MATH-III,

PHIL-III Plato

MATH-III,

PI-HL-HI Plato

July 25

Saturday

HONS-XVII

EAFM-II

PHIL-IV

Logic (Indian)

PHIL-IV

Logic (lndian)

July 27

Monday

CHEM-I

SUB (H)-I

HONSX

 

July 28

Tuesday

STAT/AP. STAT-II,

BADM-I

HOME SC-VI,

STAT/AP. STAT-II, GPEM-II, TEXT/ANTH-II

HOME SC-VI,

STAT/AP. STAT-II, GPEM-II

July 29

Wednesday

HONS-XVIII

BADM-II

HONS-XI

 

July 30

Thursday

CHEM-II

SUB (H)-II

PHIL-V Socio-

Political Philosophy

PHIL-V Socio- Political

Philosophy

July 31

Friday

Due of Part one HONS- All Papers 

 

POL-SC-Il

 

August 4

Tuesday

GEN. Eng.

 

GEN. Eng.

GEN Eng.

August 5

Wednesday

GR.OG-I

 

GEOG-I

 

August 6

Thursday

CHEM-III

Due of Part-I Hons All Papers

HONS-XII

 

August 7

Friday

GEOLOGY-I

Due of Part-II Hons

All Papers

PUB ADM -I,

Philosophy-HONS-lX- Philosophy of Religion

PUB ADM -I

August 8

Saturday

GEOG-II

 

GEOG-II

 

August 10

Monday

GEOLOGY-II

 

HINDI/URDU-I

URDU-I

August 11

Tuesday

Due of Part- 2 Hons AU

Papers

Due of Part-II Paper one BADM 

PVB ADM-II,

Philosophy-HONS-XI- Socio-Political Philosophy

PUB. ADM. -11

August 13

Thursday

 

 

SOCIO-I

 

August 14

Friday

ECON-I

Due of Part-11

-Paper-fl: BADM

ECON-I,

Philosophy- HONS-XIII-

Kathopanisad with Sankar Bhasya

ECON-I

August 17

Monday

Due of Part-I -

Paper-I: ABST, EAFM

 

HINDI/URDU-II

URDU-II

August 18

Tuesday

ECON-Il

 

ECON-II,

Philosophy-

HONS-XVI-

Logic (Indian-)

ECON-II

August 19

Wednesday

 

 

SOCIO-11

 

August 20

Thursday

 

 

HIST-I

 

August 21

Friday

PSY-I

Due of Part-1*

Paper-Il: ABST, EAFM

PSY-I

iPSY-I

August 24

Monday

 

 

HIST-II

 

August 25

Tuesday

PSY-II

 

PSY-Il

PSY-Il

August 26

Wednesday

GEN. Hindi

 

GEN. Hindi

 

August 27

Thursday

ENVS

ENVS

ENVS

 

August 29

Saturday

Ele. Com.

Ele. Com.

’Ele. Com.

 

August 31

Monday

Due of part one paper one physics, botany, Ap Stat, Geog, Eco

 

Due of Part-II -Paper-l: ‘

Stat, Ap.Stat, Geog, Eco, GPEM, Hist., D&P, Eng. Lit, Indian Mus, Phil, Pol.Sc, PADM, Socio, Hindi, Urdu, Saris, Persian

Due of Part-11 -Paper-I:

Stat, Ap. Stat, Eco.,

GPEM, Pol. Sc.,

Eng. Lit, Indian Mus, Phil., PADM, Urdu, Sans, Persian

September 1

Tuesday

Due of Part-11 -Paper-I:

Stat, Ap. Stat, Eco.,

GPEM, Pol. Sc.,

Eng. Lit, Indian Mus, Phil., PADM, Urdu, Sans, Persian

 

Due of Part-11 -

Paper-II: Stat; Ap.Stat, Geog, Eco, GPEM, Anthro, Hist., Eng. Lit., Indian Mus, Phil, Pol.Sc, PADM, Socio, Hindi, Urdu, Sans, Pension, H.Sc.-IV

Due of Part-11 -

Paper-II: Stat, Ap. Stat, Eco., GPEM, Pol. Sc.,

Eng. Lit, Indian Mus, . Phil., PADM, Urdu,

Sins, Persian, H.Se.-IV

September 2

Wednesday

Due of Part-1 -

Paper-I: Zool, Maths, Phy, Bot, Psy, Geog, Econ, Stat, Ap. Stat

 

Due of Part-I -

Paper-I: Maths, Psy, Geog, Eco, Stat, Ap. Stat, DR, Vol.Sc., Socio, D&P, Hindi, Urdu, Indian Music, History, PADM, Phil, Sans, Persian, Eng. Litt

Due of Part-1 -

Paper-I: Maths, Eco, Stat, Ap. Stat, Psy, Urdu, Indian Mus., PADM, Phil, Saris, Persian,

Eng. Litt.

September 3

Thursday

Die of Part-I -

Paper-11: Zool, Maths, Phy, Bot, Psy, Geog, Econ, Stat, Ap. Stat

 

Due of Part-1 -Paper-lI:

Maths, Psy; Geog, Eco; Stat, Ap. Stat, Pol.Sc., Socio, Hindi, Urdu, Indian Music, History, PADM, Phil., Sanskrit, Persian, Eng. Lin.

Dull of Pan-1 -

,     Paper-fi,   ’

. Maths, Eco, Stat, Ap. Stat, Psy, Urdu, Indian Mus., PADM, Phil, Sansk, Persian,

Eng. Litt., Hindi

September 4

Friday

Due of Part-I -

Paper-III Zoo1, Maths, Phy, Bot.

 

Due of Part-I -

Paper-Ill Maths

Due of Part-I -

Paper-III  Maths

September 5

Saturday

Due of Part-II -Paper-

III: Chem, Phy, Bot.

 

Due of Part-1

Hons All Papers

 

September 7

Monday

 

 

Due of Part-11 Hons.all Papers

 

Source: Time Table referred from Rajasthan University Time Table 2020 on the website. 

Also Read | Rajasthan University In Search Of More Centres For Over 80,000 Students; Read More Updates

Candidates appearing for the examination will have to follow all the regulations set by UNIRAJ 2020. The centres will follow all regulations of social distancing, sanitization. Students will have to wear facemasks and take necessary precautions during the examinations. Check the dates and subjects above at Rajasthan University Time Table 2020. As per the notifications, the above dates are tentative and subject to change depending on the coronavirus situation. The above timetable is for -

  • FOR UC PT-III- (PASS AND HONS) SCIENCE, COMMERCE, ARTS WITH DUE PAPERS OF PART-I & II ) AND BA./B.QC. ADDITIONAL

Also Read | Rajasthan University Latest Update: Exam Dates, New Sessions, And Other Information

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Transfers Over 100 IAS Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all