Rajasthan University Time Table 2020: Exams Scheduled From July Second Week

The University of Rajasthan had to post-pone the examinations of several courses under its affiliation due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of July 3, 2020, the university has released new dates of Rajasthan University Time Table 2020. The students can log in to the official university website to know the dates for various subjects. The University of Rajasthan or UNIRAJ released both undergraduate and postgraduate time-tables. Results for BA, BSc, B.Com, MA, M.Sc, M.Com have been announced, as per the notification. Here is everything you need to know about the Rajasthan University Time Table 2020. Read on-

Rajasthan University Time Table 2020

Date Day Science Commerce Arts (Reg.) Arts (NC) July 15 Wednesday HONS-X ENG. LIT-I ENG. LIT-I July 16 Thursday HONS-IX/XIII PHIL-I Philosophy of Religion PHIL-I Philosophy of Religion- July 17 Friday HONS-XI/XII ABST (G) ENG. LIT-II ENG. LIT-II July 18 Saturday HONS-XI/XV HONS-XI/XII ABST (G) SANS/PER 1 SANS/PER-I July 20 Monday STAT/AP.STAT-I HONS-XI/XII ABST (G) HOME SC-V, STAT/AP. STAT-I, GPEM-I, TEXT/ ANTH-I HCgdE SC-V STAT/AP, SAT-I J3PEM-I July 21 Tuesday HONS-X/XIV HONS-XI/XII ABST (G) HONSŒ July 22 Wednesday ZOOL/MATH-II HONS-XI/XII ABST (G MATH-II, PHIL-II. (Samkhya Yoga), IND. MUS.-II MATH-II, PHIL-II (Samkhya Yoga), IND. MUS.-II July 23 Thursday HONS-X1I/XVI’ EAFM--I SANS/PER-II SÂNS/PER-II July 24 Friday ZOOL/MATH-III HONS-XI/XII (ABST-G) MATH-III, PHIL-III Plato MATH-III, PI-HL-HI Plato July 25 Saturday HONS-XVII EAFM-II PHIL-IV Logic (Indian) PHIL-IV Logic (lndian) July 27 Monday CHEM-I SUB (H)-I HONSX July 28 Tuesday STAT/AP. STAT-II, BADM-I HOME SC-VI, STAT/AP. STAT-II, GPEM-II, TEXT/ANTH-II HOME SC-VI, STAT/AP. STAT-II, GPEM-II July 29 Wednesday HONS-XVIII BADM-II HONS-XI July 30 Thursday CHEM-II SUB (H)-II PHIL-V Socio- Political Philosophy PHIL-V Socio- Political Philosophy July 31 Friday Due of Part one HONS- All Papers POL-SC-Il August 4 Tuesday GEN. Eng. GEN. Eng. GEN Eng. August 5 Wednesday GR.OG-I GEOG-I August 6 Thursday CHEM-III Due of Part-I Hons All Papers HONS-XII August 7 Friday GEOLOGY-I Due of Part-II Hons All Papers PUB ADM -I, Philosophy-HONS-lX- Philosophy of Religion PUB ADM -I August 8 Saturday GEOG-II GEOG-II August 10 Monday GEOLOGY-II HINDI/URDU-I URDU-I August 11 Tuesday Due of Part- 2 Hons AU Papers Due of Part-II Paper one BADM PVB ADM-II, Philosophy-HONS-XI- Socio-Political Philosophy PUB. ADM. -11 August 13 Thursday SOCIO-I August 14 Friday ECON-I Due of Part-11 -Paper-fl: BADM ECON-I, Philosophy- HONS-XIII- Kathopanisad with Sankar Bhasya ECON-I August 17 Monday Due of Part-I - Paper-I: ABST, EAFM HINDI/URDU-II URDU-II August 18 Tuesday ECON-Il ECON-II, Philosophy- HONS-XVI- Logic (Indian-) ECON-II August 19 Wednesday SOCIO-11 August 20 Thursday HIST-I August 21 Friday PSY-I Due of Part-1* Paper-Il: ABST, EAFM PSY-I iPSY-I August 24 Monday HIST-II August 25 Tuesday PSY-II PSY-Il PSY-Il August 26 Wednesday GEN. Hindi GEN. Hindi August 27 Thursday ENVS ENVS ENVS August 29 Saturday Ele. Com. Ele. Com. ’Ele. Com. August 31 Monday Due of part one paper one physics, botany, Ap Stat, Geog, Eco Due of Part-II -Paper-l: ‘ Stat, Ap.Stat, Geog, Eco, GPEM, Hist., D&P, Eng. Lit, Indian Mus, Phil, Pol.Sc, PADM, Socio, Hindi, Urdu, Saris, Persian Due of Part-11 -Paper-I: Stat, Ap. Stat, Eco., GPEM, Pol. Sc., Eng. Lit, Indian Mus, Phil., PADM, Urdu, Sans, Persian September 1 Tuesday Due of Part-11 -Paper-I: Stat, Ap. Stat, Eco., GPEM, Pol. Sc., Eng. Lit, Indian Mus, Phil., PADM, Urdu, Sans, Persian Due of Part-11 - Paper-II: Stat; Ap.Stat, Geog, Eco, GPEM, Anthro, Hist., Eng. Lit., Indian Mus, Phil, Pol.Sc, PADM, Socio, Hindi, Urdu, Sans, Pension, H.Sc.-IV Due of Part-11 - Paper-II: Stat, Ap. Stat, Eco., GPEM, Pol. Sc., Eng. Lit, Indian Mus, . Phil., PADM, Urdu, Sins, Persian, H.Se.-IV September 2 Wednesday Due of Part-1 - Paper-I: Zool, Maths, Phy, Bot, Psy, Geog, Econ, Stat, Ap. Stat Due of Part-I - Paper-I: Maths, Psy, Geog, Eco, Stat, Ap. Stat, DR, Vol.Sc., Socio, D&P, Hindi, Urdu, Indian Music, History, PADM, Phil, Sans, Persian, Eng. Litt Due of Part-1 - Paper-I: Maths, Eco, Stat, Ap. Stat, Psy, Urdu, Indian Mus., PADM, Phil, Saris, Persian, Eng. Litt. September 3 Thursday Die of Part-I - Paper-11: Zool, Maths, Phy, Bot, Psy, Geog, Econ, Stat, Ap. Stat Due of Part-1 -Paper-lI: Maths, Psy; Geog, Eco; Stat, Ap. Stat, Pol.Sc., Socio, Hindi, Urdu, Indian Music, History, PADM, Phil., Sanskrit, Persian, Eng. Lin. Dull of Pan-1 - , Paper-fi, ’ . Maths, Eco, Stat, Ap. Stat, Psy, Urdu, Indian Mus., PADM, Phil, Sansk, Persian, Eng. Litt., Hindi September 4 Friday Due of Part-I - Paper-III Zoo1, Maths, Phy, Bot. Due of Part-I - Paper-Ill Maths Due of Part-I - Paper-III Maths September 5 Saturday Due of Part-II -Paper- III: Chem, Phy, Bot. Due of Part-1 Hons All Papers September 7 Monday Due of Part-11 Hons.all Papers

Source: Time Table referred from Rajasthan University Time Table 2020 on the website.

Candidates appearing for the examination will have to follow all the regulations set by UNIRAJ 2020. The centres will follow all regulations of social distancing, sanitization. Students will have to wear facemasks and take necessary precautions during the examinations. Check the dates and subjects above at Rajasthan University Time Table 2020. As per the notifications, the above dates are tentative and subject to change depending on the coronavirus situation. The above timetable is for -

FOR UC PT-III- (PASS AND HONS) SCIENCE, COMMERCE, ARTS WITH DUE PAPERS OF PART-I & II ) AND BA./B.QC. ADDITIONAL

