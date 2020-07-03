Rajasthan University Time Table 2020: Exams Scheduled From July Second Week

Quick links:
The University of Rajasthan had to post-pone the examinations of several courses under its affiliation due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of July 3, 2020, the university has released new dates of Rajasthan University Time Table 2020. The students can log in to the official university website to know the dates for various subjects. The University of Rajasthan or UNIRAJ released both undergraduate and postgraduate time-tables. Results for BA, BSc, B.Com, MA, M.Sc, M.Com have been announced, as per the notification. Here is everything you need to know about the Rajasthan University Time Table 2020. Read on-
|
Date
|
Day
|
Science
|
Commerce
|
Arts (Reg.)
|
Arts (NC)
|
July 15
|
Wednesday
|
|
HONS-X
|
ENG. LIT-I
|
ENG. LIT-I
|
July 16
|
Thursday
|
HONS-IX/XIII
|
|
PHIL-I Philosophy of
Religion
|
PHIL-I Philosophy of
Religion-
|
July 17
|
Friday
|
|
HONS-XI/XII
ABST (G)
|
ENG. LIT-II
|
ENG. LIT-II
|
July 18
|
Saturday
|
HONS-XI/XV
|
HONS-XI/XII
ABST (G)
|
SANS/PER 1
|
SANS/PER-I
|
July 20
|
Monday
|
STAT/AP.STAT-I
|
HONS-XI/XII
ABST (G)
|
HOME SC-V,
STAT/AP. STAT-I, GPEM-I, TEXT/ ANTH-I
|
HCgdE SC-V STAT/AP, SAT-I J3PEM-I
|
July 21
|
Tuesday
|
HONS-X/XIV
|
HONS-XI/XII
ABST (G)
|
HONSŒ
|
|
July 22
|
Wednesday
|
ZOOL/MATH-II
|
HONS-XI/XII
ABST (G
|
MATH-II, PHIL-II.
(Samkhya Yoga), IND. MUS.-II
|
MATH-II,
PHIL-II (Samkhya Yoga), IND. MUS.-II
|
July 23
|
Thursday
|
HONS-X1I/XVI’
|
EAFM--I
|
SANS/PER-II
|
SÂNS/PER-II
|
July 24
|
Friday
|
ZOOL/MATH-III
|
HONS-XI/XII (ABST-G)
|
MATH-III,
PHIL-III Plato
|
MATH-III,
PI-HL-HI Plato
|
July 25
|
Saturday
|
HONS-XVII
|
EAFM-II
|
PHIL-IV
Logic (Indian)
|
PHIL-IV
Logic (lndian)
|
July 27
|
Monday
|
CHEM-I
|
SUB (H)-I
|
HONSX
|
|
July 28
|
Tuesday
|
STAT/AP. STAT-II,
|
BADM-I
|
HOME SC-VI,
STAT/AP. STAT-II, GPEM-II, TEXT/ANTH-II
|
HOME SC-VI,
STAT/AP. STAT-II, GPEM-II
|
July 29
|
Wednesday
|
HONS-XVIII
|
BADM-II
|
HONS-XI
|
|
July 30
|
Thursday
|
CHEM-II
|
SUB (H)-II
|
PHIL-V Socio-
Political Philosophy
|
PHIL-V Socio- Political
Philosophy
|
July 31
|
Friday
|
Due of Part one HONS- All Papers
|
|
POL-SC-Il
|
|
August 4
|
Tuesday
|
GEN. Eng.
|
|
GEN. Eng.
|
GEN Eng.
|
August 5
|
Wednesday
|
GR.OG-I
|
|
GEOG-I
|
|
August 6
|
Thursday
|
CHEM-III
|
Due of Part-I Hons All Papers
|
HONS-XII
|
|
August 7
|
Friday
|
GEOLOGY-I
|
Due of Part-II Hons
All Papers
|
PUB ADM -I,
Philosophy-HONS-lX- Philosophy of Religion
|
PUB ADM -I
|
August 8
|
Saturday
|
GEOG-II
|
|
GEOG-II
|
|
August 10
|
Monday
|
GEOLOGY-II
|
|
HINDI/URDU-I
|
URDU-I
|
August 11
|
Tuesday
|
Due of Part- 2 Hons AU
Papers
|
Due of Part-II Paper one BADM
|
PVB ADM-II,
Philosophy-HONS-XI- Socio-Political Philosophy
|
PUB. ADM. -11
|
August 13
|
Thursday
|
|
|
SOCIO-I
|
|
August 14
|
Friday
|
ECON-I
|
Due of Part-11
-Paper-fl: BADM
|
ECON-I,
Philosophy- HONS-XIII-
Kathopanisad with Sankar Bhasya
|
ECON-I
|
August 17
|
Monday
|
Due of Part-I -
Paper-I: ABST, EAFM
|
|
HINDI/URDU-II
|
URDU-II
|
August 18
|
Tuesday
|
ECON-Il
|
|
ECON-II,
Philosophy-
HONS-XVI-
Logic (Indian-)
|
ECON-II
|
August 19
|
Wednesday
|
|
|
SOCIO-11
|
|
August 20
|
Thursday
|
|
|
HIST-I
|
|
August 21
|
Friday
|
PSY-I
|
Due of Part-1*
Paper-Il: ABST, EAFM
|
PSY-I
|
iPSY-I
|
August 24
|
Monday
|
|
|
HIST-II
|
|
August 25
|
Tuesday
|
PSY-II
|
|
PSY-Il
|
PSY-Il
|
August 26
|
Wednesday
|
GEN. Hindi
|
|
GEN. Hindi
|
|
August 27
|
Thursday
|
ENVS
|
ENVS
|
ENVS
|
|
August 29
|
Saturday
|
Ele. Com.
|
Ele. Com.
|
’Ele. Com.
|
|
August 31
|
Monday
|
Due of part one paper one physics, botany, Ap Stat, Geog, Eco
|
|
Due of Part-II -Paper-l: ‘
Stat, Ap.Stat, Geog, Eco, GPEM, Hist., D&P, Eng. Lit, Indian Mus, Phil, Pol.Sc, PADM, Socio, Hindi, Urdu, Saris, Persian
|
Due of Part-11 -Paper-I:
Stat, Ap. Stat, Eco.,
GPEM, Pol. Sc.,
Eng. Lit, Indian Mus, Phil., PADM, Urdu, Sans, Persian
|
September 1
|
Tuesday
|
Due of Part-11 -Paper-I:
Stat, Ap. Stat, Eco.,
GPEM, Pol. Sc.,
Eng. Lit, Indian Mus, Phil., PADM, Urdu, Sans, Persian
|
|
Due of Part-11 -
Paper-II: Stat; Ap.Stat, Geog, Eco, GPEM, Anthro, Hist., Eng. Lit., Indian Mus, Phil, Pol.Sc, PADM, Socio, Hindi, Urdu, Sans, Pension, H.Sc.-IV
|
Due of Part-11 -
Paper-II: Stat, Ap. Stat, Eco., GPEM, Pol. Sc.,
Eng. Lit, Indian Mus, . Phil., PADM, Urdu,
Sins, Persian, H.Se.-IV
|
September 2
|
Wednesday
|
Due of Part-1 -
Paper-I: Zool, Maths, Phy, Bot, Psy, Geog, Econ, Stat, Ap. Stat
|
|
Due of Part-I -
Paper-I: Maths, Psy, Geog, Eco, Stat, Ap. Stat, DR, Vol.Sc., Socio, D&P, Hindi, Urdu, Indian Music, History, PADM, Phil, Sans, Persian, Eng. Litt
|
Due of Part-1 -
Paper-I: Maths, Eco, Stat, Ap. Stat, Psy, Urdu, Indian Mus., PADM, Phil, Saris, Persian,
Eng. Litt.
|
September 3
|
Thursday
|
Die of Part-I -
Paper-11: Zool, Maths, Phy, Bot, Psy, Geog, Econ, Stat, Ap. Stat
|
|
Due of Part-1 -Paper-lI:
Maths, Psy; Geog, Eco; Stat, Ap. Stat, Pol.Sc., Socio, Hindi, Urdu, Indian Music, History, PADM, Phil., Sanskrit, Persian, Eng. Lin.
|
Dull of Pan-1 -
, Paper-fi, ’
. Maths, Eco, Stat, Ap. Stat, Psy, Urdu, Indian Mus., PADM, Phil, Sansk, Persian,
Eng. Litt., Hindi
|
September 4
|
Friday
|
Due of Part-I -
Paper-III Zoo1, Maths, Phy, Bot.
|
|
Due of Part-I -
Paper-Ill Maths
|
Due of Part-I -
Paper-III Maths
|
September 5
|
Saturday
|
Due of Part-II -Paper-
III: Chem, Phy, Bot.
|
|
Due of Part-1
Hons All Papers
|
|
September 7
|
Monday
|
|
|
Due of Part-11 Hons.all Papers
|
Candidates appearing for the examination will have to follow all the regulations set by UNIRAJ 2020. The centres will follow all regulations of social distancing, sanitization. Students will have to wear facemasks and take necessary precautions during the examinations. Check the dates and subjects above at Rajasthan University Time Table 2020. As per the notifications, the above dates are tentative and subject to change depending on the coronavirus situation. The above timetable is for -
