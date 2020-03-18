RBI Assistant Exam Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Check Details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has postponed the main online examination for the recruitment of Assistant in 2020. The country’s central bank recently released a notice regarding the same in the larger interest considering the candidate’s safety. Read on to know more details regarding RBI assistant exam and RBI recruitment:

RBI Exam postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak

Earlier, the RBI Assistant Mains exam was scheduled to take place on March 29, 2020. However, weighing the threat of Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, RBI has postponed the date of the Mains exam. It is the last stage of the RBI recruitment exam.

RBI recruitment exam's details on the website

According to the notification available on the official website of the Reserve Bank of India, the new dates for the exam will be updated on the bank’s website later. Moreover, the candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for fresh details.

It said, “Please refer to notification dated March 03, 2020 vide which the result of online preliminary examination was declared on the Bank’s website and it was informed that the Main online examination will be held on March 29, 2020 (Sunday). In this regard, we advise that, in view of the threat of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and in the larger interest of candidate’s safety and well-being, the online Main examination has been postponed. The fresh date/s for the examination will be announced later on the Bank’s website. The candidates are advised to check regularly Bank’s website https://www.rbi.org.in for further details and updates.”

RBI Assistant cut off 2020

Recently, the central bank of India has also released the RBI Assistant cut off for 2020, besides its eligibility criteria. For further information, you can visit the official RBI website and click on the RBI Assistant cut off link which is visible on the homepage. After this, you can assess the data in the PDF format with or without logging in using your registration number, date of birth, and password. Therefore, you can easily download the RBI Assistant cut off and get its print out, as per your requirement.

