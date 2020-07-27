RBI Recruitment 2020: Online Registration Starts August 3, Check Eligibility & Vacancy

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a revised date for the online registration of applications and payment of fees for the recruitment of Consultants, Specialists, Analysts - on a contract basis. According to the latest notification issued by the apex bank, the online registration will commence from August 03, 2020, and the Online Applications can be filled on 'www.rbi.org.in' up to August 22, 2020, till 6:00 PM only. The online registration for the recruitment process was earlier scheduled from April 9 to April 29 but was deferred due to coronavirus pandemic.

Vacancy

According to the notice issued by the RBI, there are a total of 39 vacancies across 14 posts, 34 of which are for General category, while 4 for OBC and 1 for SC. Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the advertised posts. The candidate must be either a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries viz. Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Eligibility

Other eligibility criteria require a minimum of 55 % marks wherever Post- Graduation is an essential qualification for the General category and OBC. Meanwhile, for SC/ST/PwBD (in case vacancies are reserved for them) a minimum of 50 % marks in the post-graduate degree examination is required. For General and OBC category a minimum of 60 % marks is required wherever graduation degree is essential. For SC/ST/PwBD category (in case vacancies are reserved for them) a minimum of 50 % marks in the degree examination would be enough.

Application fee including intimation charges for General category and OBC category candidates is Rs. 600, while SC, ST candidates are required to pay intimation charges only, which is Rs. 100.

Position & name of posts

1 Applied Mathematics-Consultant - Applied Mathematics

2 Applied Econometrics-Consultant - Applied Econometrics

3 Macro Economics Modelling-Economist -Macroeconomic Modelling

4 Data Analytics-Data Analyst / MPD

5 Data Analytics-Data Analyst / (DoS-DNBS)

6 Data Analytics-Data Analyst / (DoR-DBR)

7 Risk Analyst-Risk Analyst / (DoS- DNBS)

8 Risk Management-Risk Analyst / (DEIO)

9 Information System (IS) Audit-IS Auditor

10 Specialist in Forensic Audit-Specialist in Forensic Audit

11 Chartered Accountant-Accounts Specialist

12 Mainframe System Administrator/ Virtualised Environment Administrator/ Database Administrator-System Administrator

13 Application/ Middleware experts- Application Middleware Administrator for IBM MQ/ ORACLE Web Logic/ JBoss/ WAS-Project Administrator

14 Network Experts-Network Administrator

