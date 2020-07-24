IIT-Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020: 19 Vacancies Open Across Departments

Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar has invited applications for 19 positions on contract and through outsourced basis. The posts that are open for candidates to apply for are Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Programmer, Accounts Executive, Office Executive, Helper, System Integrator, Junior Research Fellow/Senior Research Fellow/Postdoctoral researcher. The positions are temporary in nature. Aspiring candidates can send their filled-in application form in the prescribed format along with scan copy of original education and experience certificates in PDF format to 'recruitment@iitbbs.ac.in' on or before August 4, 2020. The shortlisted candidates will be informed through email.

1. Medical Officer-02 posts-Rs. 70,000/- P.M.-On Contract

2. Staff Nurse-02 posts-Rs. 25,000/- P.M. to Rs. 40,000/- P.M.-Through Outsourced

3. Programmer-01 posts-Rs. 25,000/- P.M. to Rs. 40,000/- P.M.-Through Outsourced

4. Accounts Executive-04 posts-Rs. 25,000/- P.M. to Rs. 40,000/- P.M.-Through Outsourced

5. Office Executive-06 posts-Rs. 25,000/- P.M. to Rs. 40,000/- P.M.-Through Outsourced

6. Helper-01 posts-Minimum Central Wages for Semiskilled category-Through Outsourced

7. System Integrator-01 posts-Rs. 31,000/- P.M. to Rs. 75,000/- P.M.-on VARCOE Project contract

8. JRF/SRF/Postdoc-01 posts-Rs. 31,000/- P.M. to Rs. 75,000/- P.M.-on VARCOE Project contract

9. JRF-01 posts-Rs. 31,000/- P.M. to Rs. 75,000/- P.M.-on VARCOE Project contract

Download form here

To download application form candidates can visit 'www.iitbbs.ac.in/jobs'. Retired government employees having relevant experience are encouraged to apply. Preference will be given to them. The age limit for retired government employees is 65 years. The applications received after the due date or without required documents or not as per the requirement of the advertisement will be rejected.

