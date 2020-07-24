UPSC Recruitment 2020 Out: 121 Assistant Professor, Medical Officers Posts Announced

Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for education-related posts. All the eligible candidates seeking job in the sector could apply for the post through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. As per the website, this recruitment drive will fill up 121 posts in the organisations.

According to the central body, the deadline for all the applications is August 13, 2020, while the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till August 14, 2020. The eligibility criteria for all the jobs are varied and mentioned on the official upsc.gov.in. UPSC announced one vacancy for the post of Architect (Group-A), three vacancies for Assistant Engineer, 21 vacancies for Senior Scientific Officer, 36 vacancies Medical Officer/Research Officer, and 60 vacancies for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor.

Selection procedure

The selection procedure would comprise of recruitment test and interviews. However, the commission added that the category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by an interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of an interview being 100. The application fees for any post is set at Rs. 25 which could be paid using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. SC/ST/PH/Women candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

