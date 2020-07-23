Railway Recruitment 2020: Western Railway Offers 41 Posts For Junior Technical Associate

Indian Railways' western division has issued a notification for the recruitment of Junior Technical Associate in works, electrical, tile, and S&T on contract basis in construction. The notification issued on July 22 states that the opening date and time for the online application start at 10 am on July 24 and the closing date and time for online application is at 9 pm on August 22. The Western Railway has, however, advised to submit the online application much before the closing date in order to avoid the possibility of any failure at the last moment. The engagement will be offered purely on a contract basis up to November 19, 2020, from the date of the contract. There are 19, 12, and 10 posts respectively in works, electrical and tele, and S&T departments.

According to the notification, candidates must have scored minimum marks in Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma, which is 60 percent for general candidates, 55 percent for OBC-Non Creamy Layer, and 50 percent for SC and ST candidates. The lower & upper age limit will be reckoned as on 22-07-2020 as 18-33 for UR candidates, 18-36 for OBC, and 18-38 for SC/ST candidates. Rs. 500 is the processing fees for all candidates except SC/ST, women, minorities, and EWS, for whom the fee is Rs. 250.

Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for Junior Technical Associate in works department is Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Sc in Civil Engineering of three years duration OR (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute or a four years Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil engineering from a recognized University / Institute.

Meanwhile, for Junior Technical Associate in the electrical department, the eligibility for the candidates is a three years Diploma in (a) Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics Engineering or (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics Engineering from a recognized University/Institute or four years Bachelor's Degree in (a) Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics Engineering or (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.

The eligibility criteria for Junior Technical Associate (Tele/S&T) is Three years Diploma in (a) Electrical / Electronics/ Information Technology/Communication Engineering / Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Engineering or (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical / Electronics/Information Technology/Communication Engineering / Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Engineering from a recognized University/Institute or Four years Bachelor's Degree in (a) Electrical / Electronics/ Information Technology/Communication Engineering or (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical / Electronics/Information Technology/Communication Engineering from a recognized University/Institute.

