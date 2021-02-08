RBI Recruitment 2021 For Grade B Officer Posts Begins, Full Details Here

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for recruitment against 322 vacancies for Grade- B Officers Posts. The registration process has been started and the last date to apply is February 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at rbi.org.in. The selection of candidates will be based on examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.

RBI Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- 270 vacancies Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- 29 vacancies Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- 23 vacancies

RBI Recruitment 2021 Exam Dates:

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-I – Online Examination March 6, 2021 Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Examination April 1, 2021 Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR Phase I - Paper - I - Online Examination March 6, 2021 Phase II - Paper - II & III Online/Written Examination March 31, 2021 3. Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM Phase I - Paper - I - Online Examination March 6, 2021 Phase II - Paper - II & III Online/Written Examination March 31, 2021

Also Read| NTA Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For Academic Consultant Posts, Check Details Here

Also Read| UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For Joint Secretary, Director, And Other Posts

RBI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

RBI Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) (General)--- Graduation in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks. (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) or Post-Graduation / Equivalent technical qualification with a minimum of 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters/years.

Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) DEPR --- Candidates should have a Master's Degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognized Indian or Foreign University /Institute.

Or PGDM/ MBA Finance with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognized Indian or Foreign University /Institute.

Or Master’s Degree in Economics in any of the sub-categories of economics i.e. agricultural/ business/ developmental/ applied, etc., with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters /years from a recognized Indian or Foreign University /Institute.

Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) DSIM-- Candidates should have a Master's Degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur/ Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years.

OR Master's Degree in Mathematics with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years and a one-year post-graduate diploma in Statistics or related subjects from an Institute of repute.

OR M. Stat. Degree of Indian Statistical Institute with a minimum of 55% marks in aggregate of all semesters/years.

OR Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) jointly offered by ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur, and IIM Calcutta with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years.

Click here for RBI official notification

Click here to apply online

Also Read| Central Railways Recruitment 2021: RRC To Engage 2532 Apprentices, Application Begins

Also Read| NYKS Recruitment 2021 Begins For 13206 Volunteers; Check Direct Link To Apply Here

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)