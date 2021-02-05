NYKS Recruitment 2021 Begins For 13206 Volunteers; Check Direct Link To Apply Here

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan has invited the applications for their NYKS recruitment 2021. The NYKS is looking for interested and eligible candidates to deploy for their National Youth Corps Scheme. The NYKS vacancy is for a total of 13206 volunteers. They will be deployed in the country for the financial year of 2021-22. For all the people who are wondering about the NYKS recruitment 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

NYKS recruitment 2021

The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates starting from today, i.e. February 5, 2021. The candidates can do NYKS login and apply in the NYKS volunteer recruitment till February 20, 2021. The objective of this NYKS recruitment 2021 is to create a space for enabling young men and women in the age group of 18 to 29 years to serve up to two years in Nation Building activities.

The selected candidates will also be getting a monthly honorarium of ₹5000. Two volunteers per block in 623 Kendras will be deployed in the country. Further, 3 volunteers each in all-new districts without Kendras will also be deployed. Apart from this, two volunteers for computer/documentation work are also deployed at each Kendra-level.

The deployment of candidates will be initially for one year only i.e. from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. The interested candidate should have passed their class 10 exam. The candidate should be at least 18 years old and the upper limit for a candidate is 29 years as of April 2021. Here is a look at some of the important dates and links to the NYKS recruitment 2021.

Also Read | HTET Result And HTET Biometric List Declared, See Direct Link Here

Important dates of NYKS volunteer recruitment

Date of advertisement – February 5, 2021

Last date of receiving application – Online, Sorting/ Screening of applications and request letters to DM/DCs (only after receipt of the list of approved nominations from MYA&S) – February 20, 2021.

Meeting of selection committee depending upon the availability of DM/DC concerned for fixing the date for conducting the interview. – February 25, 2021, to March 8, 2021.

Result announcement date – by March 15, 2021

Date of joining for the Newly deployed volunteers and online registration – April 1, 2021

Also Read | ACET 2021 Registrations For March Exams Begin, Here Is How To Apply

Also Read | MPPEB Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Last Date Of Application Extended Till February 6

Important links in NYKS recruitment 2021

See the official advertisement and details of NYKS vacancy HERE

For the eligibility details, click HERE

Direct link to apply HERE

Also Read | CIMFR Recruitment 2021: Walk-in Interviews To Start For 76 Posts

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan at nyks.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the NYKS vacancy.

Image Credits: Shutterstock