UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For Joint Secretary, Director And Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 30 vacancies for various posts. The online application window opened on February 5. The last date to apply for the posts is March 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in or www.upsconline.nic.in. There are a total of 30 different posts and each post has one vacancy.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancy and Eligibility

Joint Secretary- 3 Posts

Director (Agriculture Marketing) - 1 Post

Director (Aviation Management) - 1 Post

Director (Agriculture Trade Specialties)- 1 Post

Director (Exports Marketing)- 1 Post

Director (Foreign Trade Analyst)- 1 Post

Director (Logistics)- 1 Post

Director (Logistics)- 1 Post

Director (Warehouse Expertise)- 1 Post

Director (Edu Tech)- 1 Post

Director (Edu Laws)- 1 Post

Director (ICT Edu)- 1 Post

Director (Media Management)- 1 Post

Director (Banking)- 1 Post

Director (Cyber Security in Financial Sector)- 1 Post

Director (Digital Economy and Fin Tech)- 1 Post

Director (Financial Market)- 1 Post

Director (Insurance)- 1 Post

Director (Maternal Health Issues)- 1 Post

Director (Finance)- 1 Post

Director (Water Management)- 1 Post

Director (Arbitration and Conciliation Laws) - 1 Post

Director (Cyber Laws) - 1 Post

Director (Finance Sector Laws) - 1 Post

Director (International Laws) - 1 Post

Director (Judicial Reforms) - 1 Post

Director (New Technology for Highway Development) - 1 Post

Director (Innovation in Education Entrepreneurship)- 1 Post

There are different eligibility criteria for different posts. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying. Click here to apply online.

Also Read| SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Admit Card 2020 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Also Read| BHEL Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 300 Apprentice Vacancies, Full Details Here

Age Limit and Pay Scale:

The minimum and maximum age limit for the Joint Secretary level post are 40 and 55 years, respectively.

Pay Scale: Minimum Pay Level-14 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC (approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 2,21,000/- including DA, Tpt A & HRA in present level). The minimum and maximum age limit for the Director level post are 35 and 45 years, respectively.

Pay Scale: Pay Level-13 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC(approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 1,82,000/- including DA, Tpt A & HRA in present level).

Also Read| Central Railways Recruitment 2021: RRC To Engage 2532 Apprentices, Application Begins

Also Read| UPSC CAPF 2019 Final Result Declared At Upsc.gov.in, Check Merit List Here

(Photo Credit: PIB)