UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For Joint Secretary, Director And Other Posts

Quick links:
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 30 vacancies for various posts. The online application window opened on February 5. The last date to apply for the posts is March 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in or www.upsconline.nic.in. There are a total of 30 different posts and each post has one vacancy.
There are different eligibility criteria for different posts. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying. Click here to apply online.
Also Read| SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Admit Card 2020 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download
Also Read| BHEL Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 300 Apprentice Vacancies, Full Details Here
The minimum and maximum age limit for the Joint Secretary level post are 40 and 55 years, respectively.
Pay Scale: Minimum Pay Level-14 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC (approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 2,21,000/- including DA, Tpt A & HRA in present level). The minimum and maximum age limit for the Director level post are 35 and 45 years, respectively.
Pay Scale: Pay Level-13 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC(approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 1,82,000/- including DA, Tpt A & HRA in present level).
Also Read| Central Railways Recruitment 2021: RRC To Engage 2532 Apprentices, Application Begins
Also Read| UPSC CAPF 2019 Final Result Declared At Upsc.gov.in, Check Merit List Here
(Photo Credit: PIB)