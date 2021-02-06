NTA Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For Academic Consultant Posts, Check Details Here

NTA Recruitment 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for the post of academic consultants. A notification regarding the same has been uploaded on the official website- nta.ac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts offline.

NTA Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Retired (or otherwise) associate professor or professor level academicians or high-quality freelance or serving academicians having PhD in relevant areas/fields with minimum post-qualification experience of at least 20 years, can apply for the posts. Retired government employees having the required qualifications and experience can also apply for the posts. Candidates must read the details about the eligibility in the official notification before applying.

How to apply:

Candidates must download the prescribed performa of the application form that is provided in the official recruitment notification. The duly filled form has to be sent in soft copy to the Joint Director (Admin) of NTA by email on recruitment@nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is March 15, 2021.

NTA Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure and Pay Scale

NTA will shortlist the candidates and call for an interview. Those who clear the interview shall be appointed. A selection committee shall be constituted for the same. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly remuneration as per NITI Aayog guidelines. They will also be provided with a conveyance allowance of Rs 40,000 per month.

The appointed academic consultants will be engaged initially for one year which is extendable up to three years, on a year-to-year basis. It will however depend on the requirement of NTA.

