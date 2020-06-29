RBSE Exam 2020: RBSE Class 10 Exam Of Math And Social Science To Conclude By June 30

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination (RBSE) is conducting pending examination for the students of class 10 from June 29, 2020, onwards. According to reports, more than 11 lakh candidates will appear on Monday and Tuesday for the remaining papers. Additionally, over 6000 examination centres across the state of Rajasthan will function for two days.

RBSE exam 2020 updates

Earlier, Social Science and Mathematics examination were to take place in March. However, the government announced lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak, leading to postponement in the papers of two subjects. So, on June 29, 2020, Monday, students have appeared for the Social science paper. According to reports, RBSE 10th exam for Mathematics exam will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, which a similar number of candidates will give.



As per reports, the RBSE has instructed the authorities to maintain all necessary precautions after looking at a large number of students. They have to practise social distancing, wear masks, and use hand sanitisers while holding the remaining papers. Although the RBSE 10th exam was to begin at 8:30 am, students had to arrive at the venue an hour before the time.



According to reports, the decision of holding two pending exams came after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking the cancellation of remaining two RBSE board exam 2020, which were to take place on June 29 and 30, in an urgent hearing on Sunday. It said that the petitioner did not refer to a single instance in the deficiency of facilities or flouting of any protocol, which the examination centre, central or state government-specified while conducting papers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



As per a report, a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjiv Khanna dismissed the plea that Maghi Devil filed. The urgent hearing took place on Sunday evening through video-conferencing on which the decision took place. According to a media report, the bench revealed that it could not find infirmity in the view of the High Court. Moreover, the petitioner did not refer to an instance in the Special Leave Petition for highlighting the deficiency of facilities or flouting of any protocol, while conducting the board examination amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

RBSE 10th exam news

According to a report, all the RBSE 10th exam will finish by June 30, 2020. The board has been preparing to declare results for class 12th students, who need to apply and seek admission in higher education institutes. So, Rajasthan Board will reportedly announce the results of standard 10 and 12 by July 15, 2020.

