CBSE 10th Result 2020: Trivandrum Tops The List As 99.28% Students Pass

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced CBSE 10th class results on July 15 and as per region-wise pass percentage, Trivandrum has topped the list. Out of total students who appeared for the exams that were conducted between February 15 and March 20 amid coronavirus outbreak in Trivandrum, 99.28 per cent of the students passed the examinations. Trivandrum was followed by closely-aligned Chennai and Bengaluru where 98.95 per cent and 98.23 per cent of the total students passed respectively. This year there was also a marginal increase in the pass percentage than that of 2019 with 91.46 per cent students clearing Class 10 CBSE Board exams.

Out of top 16 regions included in the official list by the CBSE, Delhi West, Delhi East, and Guwahati have been pushed to last three positions with 85.96 per cent, 85.79 per cent and 79.12 per cent students passing this year. Moreover, this year the girls have exceeded the percentage attained by boys by 3.17 per cent. The girls stood at 93.31 per cent, slightly more than last year while the boys attained the same as in 2019 with 90.14 per cent. In 2020, there was also an increase in the number of students appearing for the examinations. Total 1873015 students appeared and 1713121 have passed the Class 10. Check the region list here:

How to check the CBSE Class 10 mark sheet?

Once the mark sheet is released, students and parents can head to the official website which holds the rest link-cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Once the student is directed on the next page enter he/she will need to enter examination details such as roll number and date of birth

After submitting these details, a student should be able to access their CBSE 10th Results

Once the result has appeared on the screen, the student can either download and have a soft copy on their device or take a print for future reference

For students who have completed all their 10th class exams, the results will be declared on the basis of the performance in those subjects.

For students who have appeared in more than three subjects while they were unable to attend for the remaining papers, those candidates will be awarded the average of the scores from their three best performing subjects for the remaining papers. For example, In case a candidate scored 89 marks in English, 75 in maths and 88 in biology, then the marks allocated to the remaining subjects whose exams were not conducted would be 88.5 (which is the average of the marks obtained in English and Biology subjects).

Candidates who were able to appear only in two subjects will be awarded an average of the scores of their two best performing subjects for the remaining unattempted papers.

