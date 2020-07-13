RBSE Result: Class 12 Results Out, Check Online Getaway Details And More

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination has announced the results of the 12th standard students. The results were awaited by thousands of students who were registered for the 2019-2020 batch of RBSE result. The examination results were pushed by over two months due to the coronavirus situation across the country which led to the nationwide lockdown. Students can log in to the official website of the RBSE. Here is the link for the same- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or the second link that is rajresults.nic.in

RBSE result announced today

The total passing percentage for the 12th commerce students was 94.4%. A total of 36.551 students had appeared for the examinations. The results were announced by the state education minister Govind Singh Dotsar. It was announced on July 13, by 11.15 pm. He had earlier revealed in an interview to a news publication that the evaluation process was now complete. The results will now be considered for the admissions of the Class 12th students into the undergraduate courses across the state.

The RBSE result for the science stream was announced earlier. The students had a passing percentage of 91.6% in the science stream. The results that were announced for today were for the commerce section or the RBSE 12th commerce result. Students will receive an online sheet of the marks which is provisional. The hard copy for the same will be released later as per the respective schools.

The examinations were conducted between March 5 to April 3. However, a few papers were cancelled and average marks were considered for today's assessments. The evaluation process was completed post the Unlock 1 phase by the centre.

RBSE result getaway details

Students who are registered for the 2019-2020 batch for RBSE 2020 will have to log in to the websites of the state education department to view the results. Follow the link rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or the second link that is rajresults.nic.in. Students have to keep hall tickets or admit cards handy.

Here is how to see RBSE result online download details-

Copy any of the links above and paste on the search bar.

Click enter, you will be redirected to the website (RBSE website).

You will see RBSE 12th commerce result, click on it. There will be an option To fill details.

Enter the admit card details and seat number.

Click enter.

Check for the name and results.

Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

