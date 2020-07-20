RBSE Arts Result 2020: 12th Arts Result Likely To Be Announced Soon On Rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination (RBSE) announced results for Class XII Science and Commerce stream on July 8 and July 13 respectively following which students of Arts stream have been eagerly waiting for their results to come out. According to reports, the result for Class XII Arts stream students will likely be announced by RBSE this week, which will be followed by the result of the Class X board examination student in the first week of August. Students can use the official link at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or the second link that is rajresults.nic.in to check their results online.

The results for all these Class XII streams, including the results of Class X students, were originally scheduled to be announced by the Rajasthan state board in May, but due to coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed to a later date. 2020 Rajasthan board exams for which more than 9 lakh students appeared were concluded on June 30 because of the lockdown that was imposed in March and some papers had to be postponed. Rajasthan state board conducted pending papers such as English, Hindi, Mathematics, and Geography by the end of last month.

How to check the RBSE result for class 12 Arts once announced?

Go to the official websites like rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, bserexam.com, ajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check 12th Arts result of 2020.

On the homepage of the website, click on a link that mentions Results

Then click on "RBSE 12th Arts result 2020" link.

Enter the exam roll number and other related details asked.

Click on submit after checking the details.

Your RBSE result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Class XII Science, Commerce result

Meanwhile, The total passing percentage for Science stream students in 2020 was 91.6% where Yash Sharma from Jaipur topped across the Rajasthan state by scoring 95.6% marks. The total passing percentage for the Class XII commerce students was 94.4%. A total of 36.551 students had appeared for the commerce stream examinations.

