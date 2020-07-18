RBSE Result 2020 For 12th Arts Stream To Be Out Soon In 3-4 Days! See Details

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education had last announced the class 12th science result 2020 on July 8th. The results for the Rajasthan 12th board commerce results were also released a while ago on July 13th. Students were eagerly waiting for the RBSE to release the results for 12th board Arts stream. According to reports, the results are expected to be released on July 22nd tentatively.

The Rajasthan Board examination results were pushed by over two months due to the coronavirus situation across the country which led to the nationwide lockdown. Students can log in to the official website of the RBSE. Here is the link for the checking the Rajasthan 12th board results. Students can use the official link at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or the second link that is rajresults.nic.in

How to check the RBSE result for class 12 Arts once announced?

Go to the official websites like rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, bserexam.com, ajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check 12th Arts result of 2020.

On the homepage of the website, click on a link that mentions Results

Then click on "RBSE 12th Arts result 2020" link.

Enter the exam roll number and other related details asked.

Click on submit after checking the details.

Your RBSE result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

RBSE 12th result updates

In 2020, more than 9 lakh students appeared in the RBSE 2020 exams. They concluded the Rajasthan board exams for this year on June 30, 2020. The board conducted the pending exams of subjects such as English, Hindi, Mathematics, and Geography later.

In the previous year of RBSE result, A total of 2.6 lakh students were registered for the class 12th science examination in 2019. As per reports, 92.88% of students had cleared the science exam in 2019. Moreover, this stream has been the top-performing one in the Rajasthan Board. Last year, various subjects like Environmental Science, Infotech, and Security had a pass percentage of 100 per cent. Furthermore, almost all the candidates passed Hindi and Agri subjects in RBSE result.

