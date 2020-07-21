RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared: 90.70% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys

After the anticipation of science and commerce stream students was put to an end, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has now declared the results of Arts streams on July 21 at 3:15 PM. As per preliminary reports, overall 90.70 per cent students have passed. While 5,80,725 students had registered for RBSE exams in Arts stream and 5,26,726 have passed. Following a similar criteria seen in other educational boards, girls have outshined boys in Rajasthan Board as well with a margin of 5 per cent. While the pass per cent of boys stood at 88.45 per cent , the girls are at 93.10 per cent.

Students have performed the best in Rajasthani Sahitya Subject as out of 1553 students who appeared, 1542 have passed making the total pass percentage of the subject to be 99.29 per cent. Maths examination has also been passed by 98.52 per cent of the total students who appeared.

The students will be able to check the results on the official websites, at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. by using the details that are mentioned on RBSE admit cards including the roll number and the registration number. Apart from the official website, the RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2020 will also be available on third-party websites. The results for Class 12 Science and Commerce stream were announced on July 8 and July 13 respectively.

These results were originally expected to be out by the Rajasthan Board back in May, however, the date was postponed to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. RBSE Class 12 examinations were reportedly given by over nine lakh students and they had concluded on June 30 because of the nationwide lockdown that led to the delay in conducting the remaining exams.

How to check the RBSE Class 12 Arts result?

Go to the official websites like rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, bserexam.com, ajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check 12th Arts result of 2020

On the homepage of the website, click on a link that mentions Results

Then click on "RBSE 12th Arts result 2020" link

Enter the exam roll number and other related details asked

Click on submit after checking the details

Your RBSE result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the total passing percentage for Science stream students in 2020 was 91.6% where Yash Sharma from Jaipur topped across the Rajasthan state by scoring 95.6% marks. The total passing percentage for the Class 12 commerce students was 94.4% when a total of 36.551 students had appeared for the commerce stream examinations.

