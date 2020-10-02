RBSE Result 2020: RBSE 12th Supplementary Result Announced, Direct Link Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education recently released the RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020. The RBSE result 2020 was declared on the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The wait of all the candidates is now over as the RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020 is announced. The candidates who had appeared in the RBSE 2020 12th supplementary examination can now go to the official website and check their RBSE result 2020. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released the RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020 for all the streams including Science, Commerce and Arts. For all the students who are curious about the recently declared RBSE result 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

RBSE result 2020

The RBSE result 2020 is declared for the supplementary examinations that were held for students. This supplementary exam was held for those students who were unable to pass one or two papers in their first attempt of RBSE class 12 exams. To clear the supplementary examination, a candidate needs to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall in the RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020. The supplementary examination for class 12 students was held last month from September 3 to September 12. The examination was held in two shifts. Here is a look at how to check and download RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020.

How to check and download RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020

Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Look for the News Update section on the homepage of the website on the right side of the page.

Under the tab click on the link which reads as, “Suppl.Result Sr.Secondary Exam.2020”

You will be redirected to a new page on the website.

Enter your correct roll number for the examination and click on submit after cross-checking it.

Your RBSE result 2020 for the supplementary examination will be displayed on the screen.

Check the RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020 and download it.

Take a print out of the RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020 for future use.

For the direct link of RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020, click HERE

For all the latest updates and news related to the RBSE 2020, RBSE 10th supplementary result 2020 keep checking the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Image Credits: Shutterstock