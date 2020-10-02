RBSE Result 2020: RBSE 12th Supplementary Result Announced, Direct Link Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education recently released the RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020. The RBSE result 2020 was declared on the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The wait of all the candidates is now over as the RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020 is announced. The candidates who had appeared in the RBSE 2020 12th supplementary examination can now go to the official website and check their RBSE result 2020. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released the RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020 for all the streams including Science, Commerce and Arts. For all the students who are curious about the recently declared RBSE result 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.
The RBSE result 2020 is declared for the supplementary examinations that were held for students. This supplementary exam was held for those students who were unable to pass one or two papers in their first attempt of RBSE class 12 exams. To clear the supplementary examination, a candidate needs to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall in the RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020. The supplementary examination for class 12 students was held last month from September 3 to September 12. The examination was held in two shifts. Here is a look at how to check and download RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020.
Also Read | 'Hope For Good Future:' Sachin Pilot Extends Good Wishes As RBSE Declares Class X Results
Also Read | RBSE 10th Result 2020 Topper List: Rajasthan Board Decides Not To Declare Merit List
Also Read | RBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared! 80.63% Pass Exams; See Results At Rajresults.nic.in
Also Read | RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result Declared At ‘rajresults.nic.in'