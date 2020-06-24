Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2020: Is The Bank Hiring Right Now?

Saraswat Bank is one of the popular banks in India. The bank was founded by Mr J.K. Parulkar, its first Chairman, Mr N.B. Thakur, the first Vice-Chairman, Mr P.N. Warde, the first Secretary and Mr Shivram Gopal Rajadhyaksha, the first Treasurer. These were people behind the success of Saraswat Bank. Their objective was to provide temporary accommodation to its members in eventualities such as weddings of dependent members of the family, repayment of debt and expenses of medical treatment, among other things. Their society was converted into a full-fledged Urban Co-operative Bank later in 1918.

Saraswat Bank is hiring?

According to many people, Saraswat Bank has gained a loyal customer base by winning customers' trust with its impeccable service. It has been carrying their work legacy for over 100 years now. As per reports in the month of January 2020, the bank had invited applications for the recruitment of junior officer (Marketing & Operations) in Grade B (Clerical Cadre). To apply for the job, the candidate needs to be a graduate in B.Com, BCA, B.E. or BMS only from a recognised university. The age limit of the same was between 21 to 27.

The selection of successful candidates was done on the basis of online examination, whose eligibility criteria was scoring a minimum of 50 per cent marks in total. There was an application fee that one needed to pay to appear for the examination. Reportedly, the process of recruitment was completed in the month of January itself. But later in April, the bank confirmed that it did not invite any applications for the same.

Saraswat Bank says social media is promoting fake news

On April 13, 2020, the bank shared a notice which was confirmed by Mrs Pearl Varghese, who is the General Manager and Head of Saraswat Bank. She had confirmed that people were circulating fake news of job application for clerks in Mumbai, Thane and Pune regions. She also mentioned that this message was mainly being circulated on WhatsApp and some other social media websites by unknown accounts. Mrs Pearl Varghese had further asked everyone to ignore such messages that were not released by the bank. he had stated that the bank did not engage in any agents or agency for recruitment. She had also added that the bank had not given any such advertisements.

