Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: List Of Websites To Check Maharashtra Board Result 2020

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared its Maharashtra SSC result 2020 today on July 29, 2020. The result was declared online at the official website of the Maharashtra board. Around 17 lakh students were waiting for their Maharashtra SSC result 2020. The students who had appeared in the Maharashtra board’s SSC examination can check their result on the official website of the board mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. As the Maharashtra SSC result, 2020 is announced, a lot of students have logged in on the official website of the board to check their result. Several students are facing difficulty while opening the website due to great traffic. Here is a list of websites where one can check their Maharashtra SSC result 2020.
The official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students can also check their MSBSHSE 10th result 2020 on the following websites. See the list here.
The passing percentage in MSBSHSE 10th result of 2020 stands at 95.30%. According to several news reports, girls have outperformed boys in Maharashtra SSC result 2020 with a passing percentage of 97.91%. The passing percentage of boys is at 93.90%. Konkan region has topped in the passing percentage of Maharashtra SSC result 2020 with a passing percentage of 98.77%. It is followed by Pune with 97.34% and Amravati region is at third spot with 95.14%.