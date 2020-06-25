CBSE Cancels Class 10 Board Exams, Leaves It 'optional' For Class 12: All You Need To Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to cancel the remaining Class X and XII board examinations in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus across the country. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBSE, told the Supreme Court on June 25 that the exams scheduled from July 1 to July 15 have been cancelled and will only be conducted for Class XII students at a “conducive time”.

However, the exams for Class XII have been kept as “optional”, which means students can either choose to sit for remaining papers and wait for the final results, or, apply for higher studies on the marks published by schools based on their last three internal assessment scores. The results of the internal assessment will be published by schools and the board by July 15.

The top court has asked CBSE to issue a new notification by June 26 in order to clarify all the information in great detail, leaving no scope for confusion. The ICSE has also agreed with the decision of CBSE to scrap board examinations but denied to provide an option for students to appear at a later date. ICSE said that results of Class X and Class XII will be declared on the basis of their marks in the internal assessment.

Suggestion for educational institutes

The Supreme Court bench has asked for clarification on the status of state board examinations. It also suggested higher educational institutions to start their new academic session from September so that students wanting to opt for examinations to improve their scores could apply with their new scores.

The exams were earlier postponed due to nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak but the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases prompted parents and guardians appeal against exam schedule. India has reported 473,105 confirmed cases of coronavirus with nearly 15,000 death related to it so far.

