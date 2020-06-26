CBSE 2020 Results Date: CBSE Class 10 And Class 12 Board Exam Results Announced; Read Here

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that the results of CBSE and ICSE board exams of Class X and XII will be declared by July 15. The Top court also permitted CBSE to go ahead with its assessment scheme to award marks to students for cancelled exams.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the CBSE, said that the assessment scheme will consider marks achieved by students in last three papers of board exams.

According to Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the exams which were pending due to the COVID-19 situation have been cancelled.

'Class 12 students will get an option'

"Results will now be declared following an alternate assessment scheme. Class 12 students will get an option to appear for exams later to improve their score. However, for students who chose for sit for exams, their marks in the exams will be treated as the final score," Bhardwaj said in an official notification.

"Class 10 students will not get the chance to appear for improvement exam. Their result declared by the board shall be treated final," he added.

The CBSE on Thursday had informed the top court that the Board has decided to cancel the remaining Class X and XII board examinations in light of the rising number of COVID cases across the country.

'Conducive time' will be decided by the Centre

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that for now, the exams that were scheduled from July 1 to July 15 have been cancelled and will be conducted at a conducive time for Class XII students. The “conducive time” will be decided by the Centre.

ICSE board told the Supreme Court that they too were agreeable with the CBSE decision to cancel the board exams for students of Classes X and XII. The state of Maharashtra, on behalf of ICSE, had earlier informed the Bombay HC that they will be unable to conduct the exams for the students this year.

ICSE has however clarified to the Supreme Court that they will not be providing any student with an option to appear for the exam at a later date and the results for all students in Class X and XII for the ICSE board will be declared on the basis of their marks in the internal assessment.

The CBSE class XII exams had started on February 15 and were to conclude on April 3. The class X exams had started on February 21 and were to end on March 29. However, the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COIVD-19) pandemic came into force from March 25.

