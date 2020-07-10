RPSC RAS Mains Result 2018 Declared: Read All The Details Here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or the RPSC announced the results of the state-level examination on Thursday. The main examination merit list for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examinations of 2018 edit is out now on the main website of the state council. Everyone who has appeared for the exams and waiting for the RPSC RAS main result can log in to the official website now.

Also Read | Road Safety Education To Be Part Of School Curriculum In Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

RPSC RAS Mains result details for candidates

The examinations for the RPSC were conducted in the month of June 25 and 26. Along with RPSC RAS mains result of the 2018 edition, the commission has also shared the cut-off and horizontal reservation details. The candidates who have been shortlisted from the mains exams are now eligible for the interview, which is the third and the final round in RPSC results. The dates for the interview is yet to be announced. According to reports, the candidates will appear for the personality and viva-voce test where they will be deeply asked questions not only related to the profession but also several aspects of life.

Also Read | RBSE Result 2020: How To Check Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2020

RPSC RAS Mains result online getaway details

Candidates who are registered for the RPSC RAS mains result 2018 can log in to the official website with the link. The link for the same is- https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/. Candidates will have to keep the admit cards or the registration number and password on the registration card for the login process ready.

Here are steps to understand the results of

Copy any of the links above and paste on the search bar. Click enter. On the main homepage of the RPSC, left side there are automatic scrolling notices. Click view all. The first two notifications are the latest results. You will see the RPSC, TSP result, click on it. Scroll through the document and check for your hall ticket number or the registration number which is the same. Make note of the results and the final cutoff of RPSC RAS mains result.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Results Of Classes 10 And 12 Board Exams Likely In July

Here are the cut-offs as mentioned in the RPSC RAS mains result notice-

Image Credits: RPSC Website

Image Credits: RPSC Website

Also Read | RPSC Results: 1st Grade Result For School Lecturers Declared