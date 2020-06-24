RPSC Results: 1st Grade Result For School Lecturers Declared

The Rajasthan Public service commission (RPSC) recently declared the RPSC 1st grade result. The RPSC result that was declared recently is for the group A school lecturer exam. The RPSC result was declared online on the official website of the Rajasthan Public service commission (RPSC), rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates who had appeared for the RPSC first grade exam of school lecturer can visit the official website and check the RPSC result and see if they are shortlisted or not.

RPSC 1st Grade result

Along with RPSC result, the Rajasthan Public service commission (RPSC) has also released the cutoff marks for the school lecturer exam. The Rajasthan Public service commission (RPSC) had conducted the group A school lecturer exam on January 3, 2020 and January 4, 2020. Before this announcement, the answer keys were released in March 2020.

The candidates were given the opportunity to raise any objections regarding these answer keys from March 17, 2020, to March 19, 2020. Candidates who have cleared the written examination round will have to fill the application form and bring it along at the time of counselling. The document verification process will also be done during the counselling rounds.

RPSC News

Rajasthan’s education minister Govind Singh Dotasra earlier tweeted this morning about the recruitment exams that were conducted between January 3 and January 13, 2020. He said that he had talked to the Chairman of Rajasthan Public service commission (RPSC) regarding the results for 5000 vacancies of high school lecturers. He added that the results will be released soon.

How to check the RPSC result?

Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Public service commission (RPSC), rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the RPSC home page, click on the link “Provisional List of Candidates for Eligibility Checking and cut off marks for School Lecturer (School Edu.)- 2018 (Rajasthani)”.

The link will be mentioned under the News and Events section.

After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to a new page on the RPSC website.

The provisional list of shortlisted candidates will be displayed on the screen.

Download the list and take a printout of the RPSC Group A School Lecturer result for future reference.

The candidates can also check the RPSC 1st-grade result directly here without any difficulties.

See the RPSC result for Group A School Lecturer HERE