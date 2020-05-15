RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020: Railway NTPC Exams Pushed To July Of 2020

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced that they will not conduct RRB Exams before July of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For now, The Indian Railways is still busy making the Exam Conducting Agency (ECA). ECA will be the organisation that handles all the venues, call letters and technical details of the RRB 2020 examination. Here are the latest updates on the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) admit card and examination.

Latest updates on RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020

Also Read | AP SSC exam 2020 time table out, 10th Board Exams starting from July 10 | See details

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examinations have been pushed back to July of 2020. The upcoming NTPC exam will be conducted by an Exam Conducting Agency (ECA), which is still being made by the Indian Railways. Tenders for the Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) can be submitted on the official website. Tender submission begins on May 14, 2020, and ends on June 08, 2020.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh board not to conduct pending Class X & XII exams

The last hiring date for The Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) was actually supposed to be in May, however, the date was pushed back to June due to the pandemic. Because of the lockdown, all further news and updates about the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam will be shared after June of 2020. Moreover, the admit card for NTPC exams will also be available only in July of 2020. The final ECA commission will be created by the end of June.

Also Read | Mizoram Board HSLC result 2020: How to check board exams result?

In a written letter to the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that the NTPC exams will only begin after the creation of the Exam Conducting Agency (ECA). The minister further emphasised on the fact that the ECA will be responsible for all things related to the NTPC exam. The ECA will focus on the selection of venues, creation of admit cards and sending of call letters.

After the ECA is created in June, the link for RRB NTPC Application Status will be activated. That is when interested candidates will be able to apply for the exam and get their admit cards. NTPC Call letters will be issued 10 days before the RRB NTPC Exam 2020.

Also Read | Kerala University latest updates: Students protest decision of University exams in May