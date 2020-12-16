RRB NTPC EXAM 2020: Normalisation Formula Revised For RRB NTPC Exam

RRB has now revised the normalisation formula for candidates appearing for RRB NTPC Exams. This normalisation formula method will be applied for calculating the qualifying marks of the exam be it NTPC, Group D exam or MI 2020 Railway exam. The normalisation formula helps for a fair assessment and the selection process as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions and in different difficulty levels. Check out the recently modified normalisation formula for RRB NTPC exams that will start from December 28, 2020.

RRB NTPC exam 2020 normalisation formula

The normalisation formula involves the score of the candidate, the mean and the standard deviation of the score as the parameters. Visit the official website of the NTPC branch that you had initially applied to find the Corrigendum relating to the revised normalisation formula. Below is the screenshot of the image from RRB NTPC Mumbai branch, the first notification that is visible is fro the normalisation formula. Candidates can find the formula from their branch NTPC websites.

Image credits: RRB NTPC Mumbai website

NTPC exam date is set for December 28th this year and the exam will continue till next year March-end. NTPC admit card 2020 is expected to be released around 10 days before the exam commences. Candidates can then visit the official website for NTPC admit card download. Here is the formula for NTPC 2020.

RRB is conducting the recruitment for eligible candidates (Graduate/ Undergraduates) for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), which includes posts like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master for total 35208 Vacancies across various zones in India. RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam is scheduled from 28th December to March 2021. While the recruitment exam for the Isolated and Ministerial Categories will be conducted from December 15 to 18 in 2 shifts. The vacancy is for 1663 posts.

