RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exams 2021: Additional Date Included In CBT- 1 Schedule, Check Here

RRB NTPC 4th phase exams 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced another additional date for conducting the RRB NTPC Phase-4 examination. Initially, on February 4, RRB had announced that the NTPC phase 4 exam will be held on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021. On February 10, RRB announced to include February 22 in the fourth phase CBT-1 schedule. Now, RRB has included February 23 in the schedule. Over 16 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the exam in the fourth phase.

While the exam date and city intimation links for the candidates scheduled in the earlier announced dates have already been activated, the intimation link for candidates whose exam is falling on February 23 has been activated on February 13 at 9 pm. "The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available for all these candidates on all RRB websites on 13.02.2021 at 09.00 PM. The necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled for this additional date in the 4th phase to their E-mail and Mobile numbers given in their online Application," the official notice reads.

How to check RRB NTPC exam city and date

Visit the official website of RRB regions Click on the link for CEN 01/2019 updates Go to the 'Notices' section Click on the link that reads 'RRB NTPC 4th phase exam date, city intimation link' Key in your login credentials The exam centre city and date will be displayed on the screen

RRB NTPC admit card for phase-4 will be released four days prior to the exam date. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website of their respective RRB region.

Approximately 1.26 crore applicants have applied for RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts. There are a total of 35, 208 vacancies. RRB is conducting the recruitment exams in various phases. Till now, three phases of the RRB NTPC exam have been conducted since December 28 for which around 78 lakh candidates have been scheduled.

