RRB NTPC 4th Phase Exam Begins From February 15, Check Notification And Full Details Here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday released the notification for the fourth phase of RRB NTPC Recruitment exam on its official website. The fourth phase of RRB NTPC CBT-1 will be held from February 15 to March 3, 2021. Approximately 15 lakh students will appear for the examination in this phase.

According to the official notice, the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of free travelling pass for SC/ST candidates will be uploaded on the official website on February 5 at 9 pm. Moreover, candidates scheduled in this phase of the exam will be able to download their RRB NTPC admit card or e-call letters four days prior to the exam date. RRB has also sent necessary information regarding the exam on the registered mobile number and email ID of candidates.

RRB-NTPC phase-wise exams:

RRB is conducting the exams for its NTPC recruitment in various phases to avoid crowding at the exam centre. Around 1.26 crore applicants have applied for the RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment against 35, 208 vacancies. The phase-wise exam began from December 28. Computer-based test (CBT) for this recruitment will be held till the end of March in a few more phases. Around 23 lakh candidates had appeared in the first phase of the exam that was held on December 28. The second phase of the exam was held from January 16 to 30 in which 27 lakh candidates were scheduled. Around 28 lakh candidates appeared for the third phase of exam held from January 31 to February 12 and 15 lakh candidates are scheduled for the fourth phase of exam which will be held from February 15. The remaining 32 lakh (approximately) candidates will be scheduled in the upcoming phases.

"For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on 05.02.2021 at 9.00 PM. A Help Desk has already been provided on all RRB official websites. Candidates are advised to use this Help Desk for seeking clarifications. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources," the official notice reads.

