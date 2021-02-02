RSOS 10th Result 2020 Declared, Here's How To Check

Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) on Tuesday declared the class 10th exam results 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their RSOS class 10th result online at education.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dostara announced the results.

READ: CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10th, 12th Datesheet Released; Check Details Here

How to check RSOS 10th result 2020:

Visit the official website education.rajasthan.gov.in or rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the 'Result view' link written besides 'Secondary (10th) Result - (March-may 2020)'

Key in your enrollment number and date of birth to login

Your RSOS 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Download your mark sheet

RSOS had declared class 12th results on December 31 in which 37.50% of the students had passed.

READ: Nursery Admissions In Delhi To Begin Soon: CM Arvind Kejirwal

READ: KV Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya CRPF Opens Vacancy For Multiple Posts