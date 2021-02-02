RSOS 10th Result 2020 Declared, Here's How To Check

Rajasthan RSOS 12th result has been announced! See steps to check results
Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) on Tuesday declared the class 10th exam results 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their RSOS class 10th result online at education.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dostara announced the results.
RSOS had declared class 12th results on December 31 in which 37.50% of the students had passed.
