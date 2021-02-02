CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10th, 12th Datesheet Released; Check Details Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for class 10th and 12th board exams 2021. According to the schedule Class 12th exams will be held from May 4 to June 11 and class 10th exams will be held from May 4 to June 7. Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that the CBSE Board Exams 2021 will be held between May 4 and June 10 and the result will be declared by July 15.

How to check CBSE Datesheet 2021:

Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Open its new website

Under the 'Latest' section, click on the link that reads CBSE 2021 Datesheet

A PDF file will open

Download it on your computer/mobile

CBSE Board Exam has been delayed this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The academic year started from the month of July 2020. Classes were held online amid the Coronavirus related lockdown. The board has also cut-short 30% of its syllabus this year.

