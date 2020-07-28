Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna: Students Who Failed In MP Board Class 10th & 12th Exams Can Reappear

In a significant initiative named 'Ruk Jana Nahi' by the Madhya Pradesh Education Board, students who have failed in the 10th examination of Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Board can continue further studies by giving the exam again. However, students will have time till Tuesday to benefit from the initiative, as the last date mentioned on the website for enrolment in the initiative is July 28. Likewise, the last date mentioned for Class 12 is August 5.

According to reports, examinations will be taken in two parts under this scheme started by the Madhya Pradesh government. Hence, the students will have the chance to give exams and according to reports, the due date for filing of forms under the scheme is also likely to be extended. In case the date is not extended, students can apply in part two of the scheme to reappear for the exams.

Every year, Ruk Jana Nahi initiative Part one exams are conducted in June and part two exams are conducted in December, however, due to the delay in declaration of result amid COVID-19 pandemic, the part one exams are likely to be conducted in August. The form can be accessed on the link: https://mpsos.mponline.gov.in/#/homeservices.

Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana

The Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana was started in 2016 with an aim to give second chance to students who failed in their board exams. The students would get two chances to appear for the exams. It depends on the students whether they want to reappear for their failed papers all at once or give the exams in two parts.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the class 12 results on July 27, on its official website mpbse.nic.in. 68.81 percent students cleared the Class 12 exams in MP result 2020, whereas 62.84 percent of students cleared the class 10 examination, the result of which was announced on July 4, 2020. The passing percentage of this year’s MP Board result 2020 of class 10 is more than that of last year. Last year, 61.32 percent of students had cleared the exam.

