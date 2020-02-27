SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020: Know Expected Cut-off Marks And Previous Year's Cut-off

SBI Clerk conducts various types of exams every year. In 2020 the SBI Clerk Prelims exam was held on February 22. The students can check the expected SBI Clerk Cut off marks on the official website. The candidates need to consider the previous year's cutoff as well. There are different SBI Clerk Cut off for various categories like Genera, EWS, OBC, SC and ST. The official website of State Bank of India will declare official SBI Clerk Cut off 2020 shortly along with the preliminary exam result.

Here is the expected cut-off which is on the basis of the SBI Clerk Exam Analysis and Review. The expected SBI Clerk Cut off depends on the difficulty level of the questions that are asked in the SBI Clerk Prelims exams. Here is the expected SBI Clerk Cut off for all the categories. In 2019, the main examination took place on August 10 and September 20.

Category Expected cut-off General 70-75 EWS 65-70 OBC 60-65 SC 45-55 ST 40-45

SBI Clerk cut off for the preliminary exam 2019 state wise

State Cut-off Jammu and Kashmir 81.75 Chandigarh 77.25 Bihar 76.25 Punjab 76.25 Uttarakhand 75.25 Jharkhand 75.00 Andhra Pradesh 74.75 Odisha 73.50 Madhya Pradesh 73.50 West Bengal 73.25 Uttar Pradesh 72.25 Himachal Pradesh 71.75 Delhi 71.25 Rajasthan 71.00 Tripura 70.25 Telangana 68.50 Gujarat 65.50 Maharashtra 62.25 Tamil Nadu 61.25 Assam 57.00 Karnataka 48.50

SBI Clerk 2019 cut-off marks

Punjab - 102.75

Andhra Pradesh - 99.75

Bihar - 98.00

Karnataka - 85.75

Jharkhand - 97.50

Haryana - 103.25

Uttar Pradesh - 97.50

Delhi - 99.75

Madhya Pradesh - 94.75

Rajasthan - 97.00

Uttarakhand - 96.50

West Bengal - 97.25

Himachal Pradesh - 101.25

Odisha - 94.75

Chattisgarh - 87.75

Maharashtra - 89.75

Gujarat - 91.25

Kerala - 96.25

Tamil Nadu - 98.00

Assam - 85.00

