NABARD Grade A 2020 Cut Off And Exam Analysis; Here Is What To Look Out For

The NABARD Grade A 2020 prelim exam analysis took place on February 25th. National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development Grade A prelims exam is over and the candidates are eagerly waiting for the results and the cut off that is expected. The NABARD Grade A 2020 analysis includes topic wise questions that were asked from different sections. NABARD Grade A 2020 analysis also includes the difficulty level of individual sections of the overall exam.
|Name of the section
|Expected cut-off
|Quantitative Ability
|8 - 10
|Reasoning Ability
|9 - 11
|English Language
|11 - 13
|Computer Knowledge
|7 - 10
|General Awareness
|10 - 12
|Economic and Social Issues
|9 - 11
|Agricultural and Rural Development Section
|7 - 9
|Total:
|105 - 115
|Name of the section
|Level
|Number of Attempts
|Quantitative Ability
|Easy
|15+
|Reasoning Ability
|Easy
|14+
|English Language
|Moderate
|27+
|Computer Knowledge
|Moderate
|13+ questions
|General Awareness
|Moderate-Difficult
|13+ questions
|Economic and Social Issues
|Moderate
|25+ questions
|Agricultural and Rural Development Section
|Moderate-Difficult
|23+ questions
|Total:
|160+ questions
The difficulty of the exam level will be one of the deciding factors for the number of good attempts for NABARD Grade A 2020. If the exam level will be difficult then the number of attempts would be less. Similarly, if the level of the NABARD Grade A 2020 exam is easy then the number of good attempts would be high.
