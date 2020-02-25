NABARD Grade A 2020 Cut Off And Exam Analysis; Here Is What To Look Out For

The NABARD Grade A 2020 prelim exam analysis took place on February 25th. National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development Grade A prelims exam is over and the candidates are eagerly waiting for the results and the cut off that is expected. The NABARD Grade A 2020 analysis includes topic wise questions that were asked from different sections. NABARD Grade A 2020 analysis also includes the difficulty level of individual sections of the overall exam.

NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam Analysis: English Language

40 questions were asked from this section in the exam. The overall level of this section was Moderate

The passage was based on How boomers are falling out with the current changing environment and brain drain.

Another RC was based on How people are migrating from urban to rural areas due to climate change

Sections of NABARD Grade A 2020

Economic and Social Issues

Agricultural and Rural Development

General Awareness Section

English Language Section

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

Computer Knowledge

The difficulty level of the sections for NABARD Grade A 2020

Tough: Agricultural and Rural Development

Moderate: English, Reasoning Ability, Economic and Social Issues, Computer Knowledge

Easy: Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness

Expected cut off for NABARD Grade A 2020

Name of the section Expected cut-off Quantitative Ability 8 - 10 Reasoning Ability 9 - 11 English Language 11 - 13 Computer Knowledge 7 - 10 General Awareness 10 - 12 Economic and Social Issues 9 - 11 Agricultural and Rural Development Section 7 - 9 Total: 105 - 115

Number of attempts for NABARD Grade A 2020

Name of the section Level Number of Attempts Quantitative Ability Easy 15+ Reasoning Ability Easy 14+ English Language Moderate 27+ Computer Knowledge Moderate 13+ questions General Awareness Moderate-Difficult 13+ questions Economic and Social Issues Moderate 25+ questions Agricultural and Rural Development Section Moderate-Difficult 23+ questions Total: 160+ questions

The number of good attempts for the NABARD Grade A 2020 will depend on various factors:

The difficulty of the exam level will be one of the deciding factors for the number of good attempts for NABARD Grade A 2020. If the exam level will be difficult then the number of attempts would be less. Similarly, if the level of the NABARD Grade A 2020 exam is easy then the number of good attempts would be high.

