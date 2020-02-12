SBI Clerk 2020: SBI Clerk Last Year Cut-off Marks For The Main And Preliminary Exams

SBI Clerk 2020’s cut-off is going to be released once the exam for the same has been conducted. SBI Clerk cut-off will be released in sequence, i.e. the cut-off marks for the Preliminary Exam will be released first, followed by cut-off for mains Exam.
The official announcement for SBI Clerk 2019-20 exam was released on 3rd January 2020. But a number of applicants are hoping to get an idea about the required cut off marks which can be analyzed through previous years’ records. Here are some the detailed state-wise SBI Clerk previous years' cut-off marks:
Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Films That Are The Best Fit For Valentine's Day Watchlist This 2020
Last year’s SBI Clerk 2019 Mains Examination took place on 10th August & 20th September 2019. Currently, all the applicants who have appeared in the mains exam are waiting for the mains (final) cut-off. The results for the mains exam were released on 30th October 2019 and the cut-off for SBI Clerk’s cut-off marks was released on 31st October 2019. Here are the Mains cut-off marks mentioned below.
Also Read | Delhi HC Issues Notice To JNU Over Petition Challenging Decision To Hold Open-book Exams
Also Read | After Making Reading Preamble Compulsory, Maha Minister Wants Questions On It In Exams
Also Read | CBSE Warns 'mischievous' Elements Against Spreading Rumours About Board Exams
Also Read | PM Modi Advises Students Not To Panic And 'be At Ease' Before Appearing For Exams