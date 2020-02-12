SBI Clerk 2020: SBI Clerk Last Year Cut-off Marks For The Main And Preliminary Exams

SBI Clerk 2020’s cut-off is going to be released once the exam for the same has been conducted. SBI Clerk cut-off will be released in sequence, i.e. the cut-off marks for the Preliminary Exam will be released first, followed by cut-off for mains Exam.

The official announcement for SBI Clerk 2019-20 exam was released on 3rd January 2020. But a number of applicants are hoping to get an idea about the required cut off marks which can be analyzed through previous years’ records. Here are some the detailed state-wise SBI Clerk previous years' cut-off marks:

SBI Clerk last year cut off marks

Last year’s SBI Clerk 2019 Mains Examination took place on 10th August & 20th September 2019. Currently, all the applicants who have appeared in the mains exam are waiting for the mains (final) cut-off. The results for the mains exam were released on 30th October 2019 and the cut-off for SBI Clerk’s cut-off marks was released on 31st October 2019. Here are the Mains cut-off marks mentioned below.

SBI Clerk 2019 cut-off marks

Punjab - 102.75

Andhra Pradesh - 99.75

Bihar - 98.00

Karnataka - 85.75

Jharkhand - 97.50

Haryana - 103.25

Uttar Pradesh - 97.50

Delhi - 99.75

Madhya Pradesh - 94.75

Rajasthan - 97.00

Uttarakhand - 96.50

West Bengal - 97.25

Himachal Pradesh - 101.25

Odisha - 94.75

Chattisgarh - 87.75

Maharashtra - 89.75

Gujarat - 91.25

Kerala - 96.25

Tamil Nadu - 98.00

Assam - 85.00

Cut Off for SBI Clerk preliminary exams

Uttar Pradesh - 72.25

Uttarakhand - 75.25

Chhattisgarh - 57.50

Bihar - 76.25

Jharkhand - 75

Assam - 57

Maharashtra - 62.50

Madhya Pradesh - 73.50

J&K - 81.75

Karnataka - 48.50

Kerala - 78

Odisha - 73.5

Delhi - 71.25

Chandigarh - 77.25

West Bengal - 73.25

Rajasthan - 71

Telangana - 68.50

Punjab - 76.25

Haryana - 75.25

Gujarat - 65.5

Andhra Pradesh - 74.75

Tamil Nadu - 61.25

Himachal Pradesh - 71.75

