XAT Admit Card 2021 Released Online At Xatonline.in For Download

The Xavier School of Management recently announced the release of XAT Admit Card 2021 for the XAT exam. Students, who had earlier applied for the Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT Exam 2021 can download the same from the official website. They can visit the site at www.xatonline.in to check and download their XAT Admit Card 2021 for the paper. So, we have compiled some further details about the XAT Exam 2021 that you must check out right away:

XAT Admit Card 2021 releases at www.xatonline.in

The Xavier School of Management released the XAT Admit Card 2021 on its official website on December 21, 2020, Monday. So, interested candidates who had earlier registered for the XAT Exam 2021 can download their hall tickets at www.xatonline.in, which is necessary to appear in the paper. Here are some of the steps for students to get their XAT Admit Card 2021:

Check out the steps for XAT Admit Card download

Students need to visit the official website of XAT at www.xatonline.in for XAT Admit Card 2021.

They need to find the link to download XAT Admit Card 2021 on the homepage.

A new page asking for the details will appear on the display screen of the website.

Students will have to enter the required details, including their credentials and login for their hall ticket online.

XAT Admit Card 2021 or hall ticket will appear on their device’s screen.

Students can download it and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Details about XAT Exam 2021

The XAT Exam will take place on January 3, 2021, Sunday. XLRI will reportedly conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test in around 185 centres across the country. Moreover, the duration of the XAT examination will be three hours. The Computer-Based Test will happen between 9: 30 am to 12: 30 pm on that date. For further details, students can keep a check on the notifications on the official site of XAT.

XAT exam syllabus

XAT exam syllabus consists of four subsections that you must check out:

Decision Making (DM)

General Knowledge (GK)

Verbal and logical ability (VA and LR)

Quantitative ability and data interpretation (QA and DI)

