LSAT Test Dates 2021: Details About The Exam Dates In The USA

The Law School Admission Test, LSAT is an important part of law school admission in the United States, Canada, and several other countries. The test is held to test the skills which are necessary for the first year of law school. Because of the continuous uncertainty and disruption of the COVID-19 emergency in many regions, LSAC will be conducting the LSAT 2021 via the online, remotely proctored LSAT-Flex, instead of an in-person exam.

The LSAT-Flex will give candidates the opportunity to earn an LSAT score and continue their law school journeys despite COVID-19 restrictions on travel or public gatherings. A lot of students have been wondering about the LSAT test dates 2021 in the US and have been curious to know when will the LSAT 2021 will be conducted. For all the people who are curious about the LSAT 2021, here is everything you need to know about it.

January 2021 — LSAT-Flex: January 16, January 17

The official website of the Law School Admission Council mentions the LSAT test dates 2021. The exam dates below are of United States (Including Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands) and Canada. According to the website, LSAT 2021 will be held on January 16 and 17 next year. The LSAT registration for this exam was done till December 2, 2020. For a candidate, the test date change can be done till January 2, next year without any additional charges. It can also be changed later on January 3, 2021, till January 15, 2021, with an additional fee/refund of $125. The LSAT score will be released on February 3, 2020.

February 2021 — LSAT-Flex: February 20, February 21

After this, the February LSAT Flex will be conducted on February 20 and February 21. The LSAT registration deadline for February LSAT test dates is on January 6, 2021. The candidates need to do the registration by paying the fee of $200. The LSAT test date change can be done till February 6, 2021, with no additional charge. After February 7, 2021, an additional fee/refund of $125 will be collected till February 19, 2021, for the test date change. The LSAT score will be released for this exam date on March 10, 2021.

The LSAT-Flex will also be conducted in April 2021. The LSAT test dates 2021 in April are April 10 and April 11, 2021. The LSAT registration deadline for these exam dates is February 24, 2021. The registration fee is $200. The test date change can be done till March 27, 2021, without any additional charge. $125 fee/refund will be charged for test date change after that till April 9, 2021. LSAT score will be released on April 29, 2021.

