SCERT Proposes 25% Syllabus Cut To Ease Education Amid Coronavirus

State Council of Educational Research and Training ( SCERT) of Maharashtra and Punjab have asked the Education ministry to cut nearly 25 per cent of the syllabus for the current academic year. The coronavirus pandemic has already increased the challenges of students as well as parents with many students planning to quit education due to inaccessibility of online education.

Dinkar Patil, the director of SCERT, speaking to the media outlet, asserted that they had set up a subject-wise committee to suggest modifications in syllabus due to “truncated academic year” in the wake of the pandemic. Elaborating further he said care was taken not to skip important topics from the syllabus which were significant in terms of common entrance tests.

'it is temporary'

Patil added that if the cut gets approves by the state governments, it would be uploaded on their website and teachers would be instructed to consider them immediately. However, he remarked that the move was temporary and that students would have to study the complete syllabus from the next academic year onwards. According to reports, cutting down syllabus would not account for topics to be omitted. Some parts would be given for students to learn themselves, while some parts with no linked to the next grade would be cut.

