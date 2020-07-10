Vikas Dubey Encounter: Priyanka Vadra Demands Probe By Sitting Judge To Ascertain Reality

A few hours after the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government in the state. Maintaining that criminals such as Dubey enjoyed a free pass in UP, she alleged that they received protection from those in power. Thereafter, she demanded an inquiry into the entire Kanpur scandal by a sitting judge. According to her, the kin of the murdered policemen would not get justice until the people backing Dubey are exposed.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked, "The entire country is watching that the Uttar Pradesh government has turned the state into a 'crime state'. According to the government's own figures, the state is no.1 on the crimes against children, Dalits, women...The law and order situation in the state has worsened. In such an atmosphere, criminals like Vikas Dubey are flourishing. They have big businesses and openly commit crimes with impunity. The entire state knows that they receive protection from political sources. They receive protection from the people in power."

She added, "After Vikas Dubey's encounter, how can we assure the kin of the slain policemen that they are receiving justice? That their martyrdom has not gone in vain. The Congress party demands that an inquiry into the Kanpur scandal should be conducted by a sitting judge. The reality of the people who nurtured and helped Vikas Dubey flourished should be revealed before the people. Till the time this reality does not come before people, there will be no justice."

उप्र की कानून-व्यवस्था बदतर हो चुकी है। राजनेता-अपराधी गठजोड़ प्रदेश पर हावी है। कानपुर कांड में इस गठजोड़ की सांठगांठ खुलकर सामने आई।



कौन-कौन लोग इस तरह के अपराधी की परवरिश में शामिल हैं- ये सच सामने आना चाहिए।



सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मौजूदा जज से पूरे कांड की न्यायिक जाँच होनी चाहिए pic.twitter.com/vRHQlsaJ3y — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2020

Kanpur encounter

A police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. However, as it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and 4 constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

After his arrest in Ujjain on Thursday morning, Dubey was handed over to the UP STF team. When the history-sheeter was being escorted to Kanpur, the vehicle carrying him reportedly overturned. According to the police, he tried to escape after snatching the pistol of a policeman.

Spurning the offer of the police personnel to surrender, he fired at them. Subsequently, the policemen opened fire in self-defence, seriously injuring the gangster. His death was confirmed by the doctors at a nearby hospital. Prominent leaders such as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have raised doubts over the encounter.

