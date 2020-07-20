JEE Advanced 2020 Syllabus Will Not Be Changed, Confirms IIT Delhi

According to the latest announcement made by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, the syllabus for JEE Advanced 2020 will remain the same as last year. This announcement was made after several students asked for a change in the JEE Advanced 2020 syllabus. IIT Delhi even posted an announcement on social media to dispel any misconceptions about the syllabus of JEE Advanced 2020.

In reference to a news report published in the media that JEE (Advanced) 2020 could see some changes in the examination pattern, IIT Delhi, the organising institute, would like to clarify that there are no plans to change the syllabus of the entrance examination. pic.twitter.com/MeC64VrV3e — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) July 19, 2020

Taking to social media, IIT Delhi's twitter handle rebuked the rumours that claimed that the syllabus for JEE Advanced 2020 was about the change. Moreover, the Indian Institute of Technology also confirmed that there were no plans to discuss a change in the JEE Advanced syllabus in the next Joint Admission Board meeting. This news was shared online after reports claimed that IIT was planning to change the syllabus after student requests.

This year, admissions for all IITs will depend on a student's the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced test scores. Candidates will also need to have a minimum of 75 per cent marks in their class 12 board exams. They can also be eligible for Indian Institute of Technology admissions if they rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying exams.

JEE Advanced 2020 has also been pushed back this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. JEE Advanced exams were initially supposed to be held in May of 2020. However, due to the lockdown, all exams were pushed. Now, JEE Advanced 2020 will be held in September of this year. According to the official notice posted on the official JEE website, the exam will be conducted on September 27, 2020.

Just two days ago, the Indian Institute of Technology decided to relax their admission criterion for class 12 marks. This decision was made in light of multiple exams being cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The syllabus for JEE Advanced 2020 can be found on the official website. Here is a direct link to the JEE Advanced 2020 syllabus. Students can find the syllabus for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Architecture Aptitude Test on the official website.

