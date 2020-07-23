UP Board 2020: Syllabus Cut Won't Affect JEE And NEET Aspirants, Assures Board Officials

Uttar Pradesh state education board had recently removed 30% of its syllabus from the academic curriculum. This move came after the pandemic disrupted the academic calendar for students. The board made a decision to cancel 30% of the UP board syllabus to ease the pressure on students which could have been created because of the delay in starting of this academic year.

UP board syllabus cancelled with deep reflection on outcomes

The chapters to be omitted are from all subjects including History, Mathematics, and Science. However, the board has revealed that the cancellation has been made with careful considerations of the JEE and NEET syllabus. As per reports, the board has not made any cuts on the chapters which act as a base for JEE and NEET examinations. They are of the opinion that the syllabus cut will not adversely affect students gearing up for national level entrance examinations.

According to the board, the UP board syllabus has been cut down only to remove any strain on students. The UP board 2020 has followed the observational method to cut down on syllabus, as it learnt its lessons from other boards. Reports claim that it closely monitored the other state education boards before coming to this decision.

In an interview with a news publication, the secretary of UP board Divyakant Shukla revealed that the board has looked at avoiding any pitfalls of cancellation of chapters from books only for this academic year. The board has kept in mind the preparedness of students who will be appearing national level examinations and competing with students from other boards. He mentioned that an expert committee was set-up to review the situation and omit chapters,and no important topics have been omitted.

UP board syllabus closely follows CBSE patterns

The UP state education board has closely monitored the what CBSE has omitted from its syllabus. As most of the questions for NEET and JEE are picked up from the NCERT books and chapters, UP board has only cancelled only those chapters cancelled by the CBSE. For instance, CBSE has omitted 'Reproduction in Organism’ and ‘Genetics and Evolution’ for the academic year 2020-2021 for class 12. Following its footsteps, UP board has cancelled those chapters. UP Board 2020 has followed the cancellations of subjects from 2020-2021 in mathematics, physics and chemistry and social sciences as well.

