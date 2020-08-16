Gunjan Saxena: Kangana questions 'reluctant deshbhakti', calls Armymen portrayal 'hurtful'

Films on female pilots have been rare in Bollywood, and one film, Gunjax Saxena: The Kargil Girl that has portrayed such a story, however, has been involved in numerous controversies. After lead actor Janhvi Kapoor was trolled amid the nepotism debate, the film landed in another row when the Indian Air Force expressed its displeasure about the portrayal of the force. Now, Kangana Ranaut raised numerous issues with the film, slamming the portrayal of Armymen, apart from taking a dig at the producer of the film, Karan Johar.

READ: Kangana Ranaut's Mom Worried For Actor's Safety; Holds 1.15 Lakh Mahamrityunjay Mantras

Kangana fumes at Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Kangana’s team on Twitter claimed that the film had depicted Armymen as a ‘bunch of chauvinists’ living a ‘debauched life’, and being 'restless' to see a woman. The Gangster star stated that there were many from the Army in her family, and added that all those Armymen knew how to charm women, and were trained to hold the woman’s hand, dance with her. Taking a swipe at Karan Johar, calling him ‘Papa Jo’, she wrote that in this film, the officers were 'running away.'

The actress called it a ‘shame’, that the ‘mafia’ displayed Army officers as ‘goons’ .

So according to Gunjan Saxena Papa Jo movie army officers are just bunch of chauvinists who live debauched lives dancing on Choli ke peeche all night every night and get totally restless to see a woman😂my family is full of Army officers they all live with their families (cont) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

I hav officers of all Ranks all age groups in my family one thing common among them is they are all Lady charmers, they are trained how to make a lady drink how to hold her hand,how to dance with her, most of my Papa’s uncles and my uncles from army call my Senorita(cont) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

In Papa Jo Army movie officers spot a woman and run away 😂😂😂 but in reality Armies parties are to die for they host most sophisticated parties with children and women not only they have dress codes for officers even their ladies follow protocals .. 😂😂 (cont) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

Such a shame movie mafia Army officers are like goons 🙈 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

Kangana also accused the makers of generalising the Armed Forces as bullies, instead of showcasing their traits and that ‘everyone was a jerk’ including her brother, played by Angad Bedi.

I want to make a video and review movie mafia and co movie Gunjan Saxena,if they wanted to show bullies in Airforce they could have shown individual personality types but they generalised entire Armed forces,everyone was a jerk including her brother who was also an officer (1/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

She also asked about Gunjan being from an Army background but having no clue about the Army cantonments, which she said usually had lot of women and children.

Gunjan comes from Army background but not familiar with army cantonments, she is like deer on headlights n no women around, in reality cantonments parks and buildings are usually full with women and children, but here Army men were like bunch of dakus 😂 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

READ: 'Want To Run Nationalism Shop But Not Show Patriotism?': Kangana Ranaut Warns Karan Johar

Kangana stated that Armymen were known to be ‘apolitical, ferociously nationalistic and they have over powering personalities’ but Pankaj Tripathi, who played the father of Gunjan Saxena, seemed ‘too timid’ despite being a ‘good actor.’ She termed the portrayal ‘lame and hurtful’.

It’s quiet lame but quiet hurtful if you know Army men closely, Pankaj ji May be a good actor but he does not come across a retired colonel, Army men are a different breed they are apolitical, ferociously nationalistic and they have over powering personalities,he seems too timid. — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

She also questioned the ‘reluctant desh bhakti’ of Janhvi’s character, and how it was based about showcasing interest in flying, and making her father proud, but with no mention of her love for the country. She added that the the plot made Janhvi’s character coming in the air force for equality rather than protecting the country, making Gunjax Saxena the winner, not India.

Also what is with reluctant desh bhakti, many times Gunjan says in the film’ I don’t love my nation I just want to fly the plane’there was no arc to show she fell in love with the country n how she understood the real meaning of uniform!! All she says,”papa won’t let you down.” https://t.co/rMJOUYFXho — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

All n all GS remains a petty film missing the larger picture and essence of a soldier’s life, proving her opponents right who said we are here to protect Bharat Mata but you are here for equal opportunity, that’s pretty much sums up the film in the end Gunjan wins not India.SAD ! — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

She also targetted Karan, the producer of the film, making a shayari for him for using nationalism to make money and doing at the expense of showing Indians as 'enemies'. She added that she will be lenient because he is lying low now, but she will make a review to ‘expose the anti-nationals' if she attempted a 'PR drive' against her.

Meanwhile, Kangana too is set to play a IAF pilot in the film Tejas. The first look had released in February and had earned praises.

READ: Kangana Ranaut: Not Supporting PM Modi To Join Politics; Rejected Congress, BJP Tickets

READ: 'Many Things Went Against Him...': Kangana Reacts On Sushant's Video Singing Krishna Hymn

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.