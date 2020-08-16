Last Updated:

Gunjan Saxena: Kangana Questions 'reluctant Deshbhakti', Calls Armymen Portrayal 'hurtful'

Kangana Ranaut's team questioned the recently released 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' for 'reluctant deshbhakti' and for 'hurtful' portrayal of Armymen

Gunjan Saxena: Kangana questions 'reluctant deshbhakti', calls Armymen portrayal 'hurtful'

Films on female pilots have been rare in Bollywood, and one film, Gunjax Saxena: The Kargil Girl that has portrayed such a story, however, has been involved in numerous controversies. After lead actor Janhvi Kapoor was trolled amid the nepotism debate, the film landed in another row when the Indian Air Force expressed its displeasure about the portrayal of the force. Now, Kangana Ranaut raised numerous issues with the film, slamming the portrayal of Armymen, apart from taking a dig at the producer of the film, Karan Johar. 

Kangana fumes at Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Kangana’s team on Twitter claimed that the film had depicted Armymen as a ‘bunch of chauvinists’ living a ‘debauched life’, and being 'restless' to see a woman. The Gangster star stated that there were many from the Army in her family, and added that all those Armymen knew how to charm women, and were trained to hold the woman’s hand, dance with her. Taking a swipe at Karan Johar, calling him ‘Papa Jo’, she wrote that in this film, the officers were 'running away.'

The actress called it a ‘shame’, that the ‘mafia’ displayed Army officers as ‘goons’ .

Kangana also accused the makers of generalising the Armed Forces as bullies, instead of showcasing their traits and that ‘everyone was a jerk’ including her brother, played by Angad Bedi. 

She also asked about Gunjan being from an Army background but having no clue about the Army cantonments, which she said usually had lot of women and children.

Kangana stated that Armymen were known to be ‘apolitical, ferociously nationalistic and they have over powering personalities’ but Pankaj Tripathi, who played the father of Gunjan Saxena, seemed  ‘too timid’ despite being a ‘good actor.’ She termed the portrayal ‘lame and hurtful’. 

She also questioned the ‘reluctant desh bhakti’ of Janhvi’s character, and how it was based about showcasing interest in flying, and making her father proud, but with no mention of her love for the country. She added that the the plot made Janhvi’s character coming in the air force for equality rather than protecting the country, making Gunjax Saxena the winner, not India. 

She also targetted Karan, the producer of the film, making a shayari for him for using nationalism to make money and doing at the expense of showing Indians as 'enemies'. She added that she will be lenient because he is lying low now, but she will make a review to ‘expose the anti-nationals' if she attempted a 'PR drive' against her.

Meanwhile, Kangana too is set to play a IAF pilot in the film Tejas. The first look had released in February and had earned praises.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

