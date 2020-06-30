NEET 2020: Parents Raise Concerns Over Delay, Write To NTA To Conduct Exams In July

The rising numbers in the COVID-19 cases have led India to a standstill with many educational activities being severely hampered. Due to the health risk, educational activities and major entrance examinations have been pushed to either a later date or the dates are yet to be announced. NEET 2020 was originally going to be conducted in the month of July, but now the exam is likely to be postponed due to the health risk. Parents are now raising concerns over the increasing pressure on the students, without any solid statement by the authorities. A group of parents has taken the matter into their own hands and written to National Testing Agency (NTA) urging them to conduct exams as per schedule.

Parents urge NTA to conduct exams as per schedule

A group of parents has written to the National Testing Agency regarding the conducting of exams. According to the letter, parents are urging the NTA to conduct the exams as per schedule as the students have been preparing for over two years for the entrance exams. Some students are under high pressure and parents want the pressure to get over once the exams are conducted, as per the letter. In a move to reduce mental stress to the students aspiring to get into courses across the country, parents who have written the letter want the exams happening as per the revised schedule, which is on July 26. The parents mentioned that the examinations can be conducted with due precautions like social distancing and gloves, masks, and sanitisation.

However, an online petition which has received over 40,000 signs as of June 30, suggests that the exams need to be postponed to another date. Some students urged the authorities for the cancellation of exams after the rising uncertainties around the same. The students took to Twitter and other social media accounts to share the concerns regarding NEET 2020 exam.

Authorities yet to give a statement on NEET 2020

The wait of students over the dates of NEET 2020 continues as the authorities are yet to announce any final schedule. After the cancellation of the CBSE examinations of 10th and 12 standards, the Union Human Resource Development authorities have urged the NTA to re-look into the academic calendar which includes the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test as well. NEET 2020 which is conducted to shortlist undergraduate students for medical and dental courses was initially going to be conducted between July 18 to July 26. There are no new announcements yet.

